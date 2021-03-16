IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Virat Kohli and co have taken a new approach in T20Is fearless, aggressive batting a strategy their opponents England have championed in recent years that culminated into a maiden ODI World Cup triumph. Come Tuesday, India will continue to build on their approach when they taken on Eoin Morgan’s men in the third T20I of the ongoing series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue were off to a horrible start in the T20 series, suffering a demoralising eight-wicket loss in the opening match but turned the tables on England with a seven-wicket win in the second game. In stark contrast from the first match, Virat Kohli and his men excelled in all departments. The inclusion of Ishan Kishan, who made a sparkling debut with a 32-ball 56, allowed India to go ahead with the new approach that encourages batsmen to express themselves.

Despite losing KL Rahul in first over with no runs on the board, the 22-year attacked from the word go, smashing Jofra Archer for a boundary in the very first ball he faced. The hosts will also gain confidence from Kohli unbeaten innings in the previous game as he took the side past the finish line, breaking a sequence of low scores. The skipper did not have the best of times in the preceding Test series and also got out cheaply in the first T20. Both Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will target big scores. The bowling department, which didn’t have runs to defend in the opener, did a fabulous job to restrict England to 164. The biggest positive would be Hardik Pandya bowling four overs which allowed the hosts to go with an extra batsman. The bowlers will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone.