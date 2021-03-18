IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live CRICKET Score, LIVE UPDATES ONLINE

India vs England 4th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli-led Team India would aim to take the toss out of equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20I on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year. In the two games they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination.

The express pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer has also made life tough for the Indians in the first six overs. They have been able to extract disconcerting bounce from the surface, putting the batsmen in two minds. Going by Kohli’s words post the fourth game, a fourth all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar can be drafted into the side with the choice between uncapped Rahul Tewatia and Axar Patel.

Despite India being 1-2 down, no major changes are expected in the playing eleven. England, like India, also want to win in all conditions and will be buoyed by their emphatic win in the previous game. Buttler being amongst the runs is also a cause of worry for India as on his day he can demolish any attack in the world. Jonny Bairstow, who had a horror run in the two Tests he played against India, came up with a morale boosting 40 on Tuesday. It will take a special effort from India to stop the number one ranked team from winning the series on Wednesday night.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone.