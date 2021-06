LIVE India-W vs England-W Score, 1st ODI Live Score & Updates, Bristol: Both Teams Eye Winning Start

When India Women take on their English counterparts on Sunday in the white-ball series. For India, players like eyes would be on young stars, Sneh Rana and Shefali Verma.

Veteran Mithali Raj would hold the key as she averages more than 50 against the English side, while players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will also have to play key roles if India has to win an away series.

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

