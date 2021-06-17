Thu, 17 Jun 2021 04:49:07 pm This has been a frustrating partnership for the Indian Women Team. Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Ecclestone have brought up a 50-run alliance of 86 balls. So both the Soph’s are breathing down the neck of the Indian bowlers. ENG W – 320/7 after 108 overs.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 04:48:48 pm Dunkley closing in on a half-century on debut.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 04:38:06 pm Drinks at the moment. The first hour belonged to England Women.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 04:37:18 pm Dunkley looking good at the moment. This match is slowly slipping away from the Indians.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 04:15:47 pm India Women need another breakthrough. This partnership might go on to hurt them later in the match.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 04:01:20 pm England W 292 for 7. Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Ecclestone have already added 22 for the eighth wicket.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 03:47:31 pm Goswami strikes. Traps Brunt right in front of his stumps. India strike early on Day 2.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 03:41:02 pm A good first over from Pandey. Only one run coming off it. Jhulan Goswami to bowl from the other end.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 03:40:16 pm Pandey to start the proceedings for India on Day 2.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 03:17:45 pm Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana were among the wickets as both the spinners spun their web in the final session of play. Deepti picked up two wickets while Rana returned with figures of 3 for 77.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 03:15:46 pm Opting to bat first, England Women got off to a good start, having added 69 for the first wicket with Beaumont scoring a half-century and Knight just falling short of a century, India Women came back strongly in the final session by picking up four wickets and would look to get rid of the lower order at the earliest once play resumes on the second day of the One-Off Test.

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 03:12:46 pm Hello and welcome to the second day’s play between England Women and India Women

ING-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test Match Live Cricket Score And Updates

