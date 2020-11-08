DC vs SRH 2020 Scorecard IPL 2020 Live Score, Qualifier 2 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The past couple of weeks have been a picture in contrast for the two franchises. After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well. Capitals, on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea. The current situation notwithstanding, young Iyer would want to lead the Capitals to their first summit clash in 13 editions while Warner wouldn’t mind adding another silverware to his 2016 triumph. For Capitals, the biggest worry has been their top-order woes — especially the first three slots where Shikhar Dhawan (525 in 15 games) has shone the brightest.

LIVE UPDATES IPL Live Score Today, DC vs SRH in Abu Dhabi – Toss at 7 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw’s (228 from 13 games) technique against top-quality fast bowling has left a lot to be desired and Ajinkya Rahane (111 from 7 games) has had only one knock of note so far. Something that would definitely worry coach Ricky Ponting is the number of ducks by the top-order — nine. Dhawan has four, Shaw has three and Rahane didn’t bother the scorers twice. However, the bowling unit has done well save a few occasions like the first qualifier, where Mumbai Indians batting took them apart. Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets), Anrich Nrtje (20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13) have done exceedingly well in most of the games. Sunrisers’ batting line-up, which has gathered momentum over the last few games, is well aware of that, and Orange Army’s premier all-rounder Jason Holder acknowledged the fact.

Rashid Khan’s parsimonious economy rate of less than six runs per over, the unheralded T Natarajan’s subtle variations and Sandeep Sharma”s ability to get some swing upfront only add to the strengths of Warner’s team. For the Capitals, however, the weak spots which they can exploit is the inexperience of two middle-order players — Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad — who are playing some of the biggest matches of their nascent careers.

DC vs SRH SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.