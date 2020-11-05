MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard IPL 2020 Live Score, Qualifier 1 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 2020, qualifier 1 of IPL tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

They stand on the opposite ends of IPL’s success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournament’s 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster first qualifier here on Thursday. The team to beat in the league stage, four-time winners Mumbai lost a bit of their momentum after a 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Chasing their maiden title, Delhi Capitals roared back to form by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to grab the second spot, after four successive losses. The biggest positive for Mumbai has been the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed four games to recover from a hamstring injury. The star opener, though, perished cheaply against SRH and needs to come good on the big day. The defending champions boast an explosive batting line-up coupled with an equally lethal bowling attack, but the batters had an off day against SRH. Their bowlers too were taken to the task — a wake-up call before the crucial game.

LIVE UPDATES IPL Live Score Today, MI vs DC in Dubai – Toss at 7 PM IST

Mumbai top-order has been firing on all-cylinders and young Ishan Kishan – 428 runs – has been a revelation. Quinton De Kock – 443 – would be keen to continue his sublime form while opening with Rohit. And so would Suryakumar Yadav – 410, who has played some scintillating knocks. Known for their six-hitting prowess, Hardik Pandya – 241, Kieron Pollard – 259 and Krunal Pandya have pummelled bowling attacks to submission. Pollard’s six-hitting ability was on display again when he plundered four maximums against SRH. The three could prove to be the difference. Mumbai rested key bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah – 23 wickets and Trent Boult – 20 wickets — against SRH. Both have been lethal at front and at the death. Spinners Rahul Chahar – 15 wickets will need to forget the hammering they received from David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha before taking on Delhi. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane – 111 runs – is back among runs after scoring a match-winning 60 against RCB. Shikhar Dhawan – 525 runs – has been in blazing form, with two hundreds and three fifties, but will need support from others in a big game. A major cause of concern is the form of two youngsters — opener Prithvi Shaw (228) and Rishabh Pant (282) — who haven’t lived up to their true potential. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (421) will have to play the anchor’s role. On the bowling front, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada – 25 wickets – and Anrich Nortje – 19 wickets – have been exceptional. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have done well to suffocate the opposition teams.

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.