SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Live Score, Match 1 Women’s IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with and also go up against stars from countries like England, South Africa, and the West Indies when the third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge gets underway in Sharjah on Wednesday. The four-match tournament will have three teams — defending champions Supernovas, last year’s runners-up Velocity and Trailblazers — competing against each other once before the summit clash on November 9. Cricketers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand will also participate. The Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have been invincible so far winning all the previous two editions. They will kickstart the tournament taking on Mithali Raj’s Velocity in a repeat of last year’s final eyeing a third title on the trot.

Harmanpreet was in top form in the last edition scoring two half-centuries in three matches and in the final, her blistering 37-ball 51 sealed a second win for them. India’s T20 captain will look to return to her majestic form, overcoming a patchy show in the World T20 in Australia earlier this year. There will also be Jemimah Rodrigues to watch out for. The opposition camp features Mithali, who will be keen to lead from the front and avenge their 2019 defeat when they lost by four wickets in a last over thriller. Velocity will rely heavily on 16-year-old Indian sensation Shafali Verma who grabbed eyeballs by hitting most sixes (nine) in the World T20 and finished as the fifth highest run-scorer. All the International players will making a return to the field after the COVID-19 break that followed the Women’s WT20 in February-March. It will be interesting to see their fitness levels, coming back after enduring a lockdown. The tournament will also feature Thailand’s opening batter Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s WT20 half-century.

SUP vs VEL SQUADS

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (wk), Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam, Manali Dakshini, Ekta Bisht, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Meghna Singh, Anagha Murali.