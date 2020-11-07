TRA vs SUP 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Live Score, Match 3 Women’s IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Defending champions Supernovas will have to get past an upbeat Trailblazers in Sharjah, on Saturday to stay alive in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Brimming with confidence after a crushing win over Trailblazers on Thursday, the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will aim for another win to finish with two victories and enter the final on November 9 with momentum behind them.They will be up against Supernovas, a team smarting from defeat in the tournament opener against Trailblazers. Another loss would knock Supernovas out of the tournament.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES Women’s IPL 2020, TRA vs SUP in Sharjah – Toss at 7 PM IST

Trailblazers came up with a stellar bowling performance to bundle out Trailblazers for 47 with England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the world No.1 T20 bowler, returning impressive figures of 4 for 9 in 3.1 overs. Mandhana will be hoping that the bowlers continue the good work against a strong Supernovas line-up led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The southpaw will be aiming to showcase her skills and expect her batting unit to step up in a crunch encounter. Supernovas need a win and that will bring the net run-rate into play and possibly eliminate Trailblazers who have a negative NRR (-1.869).

Kaur, the Indian T20 captain, will look to build on her performance in the tournament opener and hope Sri Lankan Chamari Atapattu continues her good form. Supernovas appeared to have the match under control before Sushma Verma and Sune Luus took it away from them as the bowlers crumbled under pressure. On the Sharjah pitch that has gotten slower progressively, the spinners will have a big role to play. Ecclestone will again be a key bowler for Trailblazers with fellow left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and veteran Jhulan Goswami expected to back her up.

TRA vs SUP SQUADS

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni.