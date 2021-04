LIVE IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Updates: Delhi Capitals Hold Edge Over Punjab K

DC vs PBKS 2021 IPL LIVE SCORE, Today’s CRICKET UPDATES Match 11

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 11 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of the match 11 of IPL 2021 between DC vs PBKS from Mumbai here. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will aim to display better tactical acumen in tricky situations against an unpredictable Punjab Kings in what promises to be a battle of brittle middle-orders in a VIVO IPL 2021 match no. 11 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming into the ‘Northern Derby’ of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games. Despite that Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper. Pant, relatively inexperienced in terms of IPL captaincy, lost the plot in the last game where he didn’t finish his best bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s quota and instead used Tom Curran’s friendly medium pacers. The likely addition of Anrich Nortje in the playing XI will only bolster Pant’s bowling attack. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, suffered an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings with Deepak Chahar’s extra bounce and slight seam movement causing the damage. This was after a healthy 200 plus total in the opening game. So KL Rahul versus Kagiso Rabada and Chris Woakes bowling to Chris Gayle could be as enticing as Prithvi Shaw encountering the guile of Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan trying to unsettle a disciplined Arshdeep Singh. See the latest DC vs PBKS, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)