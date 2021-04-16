PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 8 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL, match 8 of the 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 tournament will be played between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL Live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 8 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs CSK from Mumbai here. Also, check the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live match, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live score today, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live video, Live score today Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live scorecard. Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener. While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring thriller. With the dew playing a crucial role at Wankhede, the side winning the toss would want to bowl first. In their first match, CSK posted a competitive 188 for seven but their bowling unit looked completely out of sorts and clueless against the DC opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who were ominous from the word go and stitched a 138-run stand to take the game away from CSK. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a narrow escape against RR the other despite posting a mammoth 221 for 6 on the board. Opening the batting, KL Rahul played a captain’s knock of 91 off just 50 balls. He was ably supported by big-hitting Chris Gayle – 40 off 28 – and Deepak Hooda – 64 off 28 balls. You can also live cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score and PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)