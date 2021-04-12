RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 4 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL, match 4 of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 4 of IPL 2021 between RR vs PBKS from Mumbai here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns in Mumbai on Monday. Rajasthan will be banking heavily on their swashbuckling all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes will be keen to get some runs under his belt and so will be the likes of Englishman Jos Buttler and newly-appointed skipper Samson, who is a mine-field of talent.

RR vs PBKS SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.