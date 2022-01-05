LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3

Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.

The bowling figure of 7/61 by Shardul is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion.

LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport | Johannesburg Weather Updates | SA vs Ind 2nd Test Day 3 | Johannesburg Weather Update, Johannesburg Weather Forecast, Johannesburg Weather Live Updates, Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, Johannesburg LIVE weather, LIVE Johannesburg Weather, Johannesburg Weather News, Johannesburg Weather hourly updates, Johannesburg Weather LIVE