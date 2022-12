LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad, IPL 2023 Mini Auction: KKR Squad Latest Updates

Kochi: LIVE IPL 2023 Auction Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Latest Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders have released as many as 16 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, clearly stating that the two-time champions are looking for an overhaul in Kochi on December 23. KKR have brought domestic cricket stalwart, Chandrakant Pandit, as their head coach and it will be interesting to see how they make their team. The KKR franchise have already traded in all-rounder Shardul Thakur, wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Girbaz and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Remaining Purse: INR 7.05 crore

Released Players: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi.

Retained Players: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer