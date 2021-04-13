Live Score IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium. After registering a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR next opponents in the league are the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Both the teams are well equipped with some T20 specialists who can change the game on their own. However, after the defeat in their opening game, Mumbai Indians might look to make some changes as Quinton de Kock is expected to reclaim his opening position from Chris Lynn despite his 49 against RCB. An additional spinner might also come into the fray for Mumbai at the slow track of Cheppauk.

See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the KKR vs MI IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live score today, KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, KKR vs MI live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match, KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Live match score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Chennai here.