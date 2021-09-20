Live Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Match Updates

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 31 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, September 20, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far and lie at opposite ends of the points table. RCB have won five of their opening seven games and are placed third in the points table, with CSK ahead of them on net run-rate. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, sit in seventh place in the points table, with just two wins from seven games. KKR struggled to find the right team combination and batting order in the first half of the season and will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes with a venue change. They last featured in a seven-wicket defeat to the Delhi Capitals.

