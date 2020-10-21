LIVE Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to maintain the momentum they generated from a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their return fixture of the IPL match 39 on Wednesday. New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson roared into the tournament with exceptional figures of 3/15 besides 2/2 in the Super-Over to help KKR beat SRH in their previous fixture. It was the 29-year-old’s first match of the season and he stepped at a time when their pace spearhead Pat Cummins is struggling to get wickets. While Andre Russell (0/29 from 2 overs) turned out to be expensive partly due to the injury he sustained before the start of his final over, the others Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav were economical.

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube