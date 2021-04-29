MI vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 24 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to sort out their middle-order woes and bring their campaign back on track when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in an IPL game on Thursday. Mumbai are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai and need to start the Delhi leg afresh. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma – 201 runs – has got starts but hasn't played a big knock and the Mumbaikar would be itching to get one as would be his opening partner Quinton De Kock – 47 runs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have a lot of issues to ponder over, particularly in the absence of key foreign players Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye. Englishman Jos Buttler would need to score big to compliment his skipper Sanju Samson, who is the team's leading run-scorer – 187 runs – despite being inconsistent.