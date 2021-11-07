NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match 40 between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Live Score Today, New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 Live Score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. With both teams, New Zealand and Afghanistan eyeing a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, it is a must-win game for both sides. With New Zealand favourites to win the match and going through to the knockout stages of the tournament, Afghanistan will be no rollovers and they have the side to spring a surprise as well. An Afghanistan win would also be good news for all the Indian team as that would still keep them in contention for a spot in the last four.

However, if New Zealand win against Afghanistan, then India would be knocked out of the tournament with a game to play and the Kiwis would seal their spot in the semis. Pakistan have already qualified for the semis from Group 2. Check New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 Live Cricket Streaming Online and New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)