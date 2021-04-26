PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 21 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 21 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the match 19 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs KKR from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs KKR, Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Punjab Kings finally snapped their three-match losing in IPL 2021 after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their last game. Led by talented and skillful KL Rahul, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Punjab made a winning start but then slumped to three straight losses before producing a clinical show to beat Mumbai on Friday, and they would look to notch up another triumph against KKR which have suffered four defeats on the trot. Captain Rahul has been one of the few consistent performers in the formidable-looking Punjab batting unit and he once again led by example against MI with an unbeaten 60, his third fifty in five games. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match. Their batting unit need a complete turnaround in the form if KKR has to snap their losing streak. The top-five batsmen continued to struggle with only Nitish Rana – two half-centuries – and Dinesh Karthik doing anything of worth. Check Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)