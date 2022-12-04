Highlights | Pele, Brazil Football Legend, Put Under Palliative Care | Follow Latest Updates
Pele has been suffering from colon cancer since last year. (Image: Twitter)

Former Brazil legendary footballer Pele has been put under palliative care after his chemotherapy stopped giving expected results, according to reports in Brazilian media. Pele was diagnosed with colon cancer last year and has been receiving treatments for that.

The 82-year-old was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo last week. However, according to medical reports, he got diagnosed with a respiratory infection. Following his admission last week in hospital, the winner of three World Cups had stated that it was his monthly routine visit.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,” Pele wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

    Live Pele Health Updates: Amid all fears, the icon himself has spoken sharing his health update for his fans all over the world. “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too. Thank you so much for everything,” he wrote on Instagram.

    Live Pele Health Updates: Before the Cameroon match, Brazil coach Tite had wished Pele luck. “We all want to wish good health to Pele, our greatest representative, the extra-terrestrial who is terrestrial,” Tite said.
    Live Pele Health Updates: On Friday, Albert Einstein Hospital had issued a statement saying, “His response has been adequate and the patient, who remains in a regular bedroom, is stable, with an overall improvement in his health condition.”
    Live Pele Health Updates: Pele’s team has not responded to any one the media requests for an update on the icon’s health.
    Live Pele Health Updates: Former Germany forward Jurgen Klinsmann, said, “Pele is just such a wonderful person. The outstanding personality of world football. We can just pray and hope for the best but it’s very sad news.”
    Live Pele Health Updates: England captain Harry Kane said: “We are very sad to hear news of him being ill but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up. He’s an inspiration, an incredible person.”
    Live Pele Health Updates: Pele started playing professional football at the age of 15 for Santos and made his international debut for Brazil a year later. He went on to become of the legendary figures to have graced the game.

    Live Pele Health Updates: After being admitted hospital last week, Pele’s daughter Kely Naschimento, assured that his father’s visit was nothing to worry. “Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Year’s and promise to post some pictures,” she wrote on Instagram.

    Live Pele Health Updates: Pele is the only footballer in the world to have won three World Cup titles. His world titles came in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

    Live Pele Heath Updates: ‘Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, and being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe’, as quoted by Reuters.

    Live Pele Health Updates: The 82-year-old was admitted to hospital last week as a part of his monthly routine checkup. He was diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

    Live Pele Health Updates: Brazil football legend has been admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo and is diagnosed with respiratory infection, according to medical reports. Brazilian media reports suggest that Pele is under palliative care as he is no longer responding to chemotherapy on his cancer.