Live Pele Health Updates: Amid all fears, the icon himself has spoken sharing his health update for his fans all over the world. \u201cMy friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too. Thank you so much for everything," he wrote on Instagram.