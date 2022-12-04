Former Brazil legendary footballer Pele has been put under palliative care after his chemotherapy stopped giving expected results, according to reports in Brazilian media. Pele was diagnosed with colon cancer last year and has been receiving treatments for that.

The 82-year-old was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo last week. However, according to medical reports, he got diagnosed with a respiratory infection. Following his admission last week in hospital, the winner of three World Cups had stated that it was his monthly routine visit.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,” Pele wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”