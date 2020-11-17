PSL 2020 Final Live Score Match Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Stream FINAL: The table-toppers of the group stage KARtan Sultans will lock horns against Lahore Qalandars in the FINAL of the Pakistan Super League in the quest to enter the final of the tournament. By the end of the night on Tuesday – November 17, we will have a new PSL champion. But for the Pakistan Cricket Board, what matters the most is the bigger picture. A tournament that has grown in stature ever since the first edition in 2016 finally took a giant leap when the organizers decided to state the entire edition in Pakistan for the first time in 2020. Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars tonight. The season was halted in March following the completion of the league stage due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Pakistan Cricket Board managed to find a window in Mid-November to resume the event and conduct the playoffs. Four teams made thus far including table-toppers Multan Sultans, Kings, Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Sultans, severely depleted due to the absence of several first-choice cricketers, paid the price as they lost both their matches. In the qualifier, they were bested by Kings while in the second Eliminator, they lost to Qalandars. With neither Lahore nor Kings winning the trophy before, this season will see new champions being crowned. For Kings, the win will be highly emotional as they dedicated their playoff win to late coach Dean Jones who died earlier this year in Mumbai.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live PSL Final match online and on Television.

Live Score Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2020 FINAL: LHQ (182/6) Beat MS (157/9) by 25 Runs in Karachi

When is Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League FINAL match will take place on Tuesday, November 17.

What are the timings of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match will start at 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 08.00 PM IST.

Where is the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match being played?

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League FINAL match will broadcast on D Sport in India.

Where can you live stream the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match will live stream on the ‘Pakistan Super League’ YouTube channel.

What are the Squads for the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (C), Chadwick Walton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dane Vilas, Jaahid Ali, Usman Shinwari, Agha Salman, Abid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan.