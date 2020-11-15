Match Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live Stream Eliminator 2: The table-toppers of the group stage Multan Sultans will lock horns against Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League in the quest to the enter the final of the tournament. The high-voltage match is going to be played at National Stadium, Karachi. The Multan team had won six out of their 10 group stage match to enter the playoffs while Lahore Qalandars 5 out of 10 games to finish third on the points table. After a huge break in the tournament due to COVID-19 outbreak, Multan Sultans didn’t resume the season well with a close super-over defeat against Karachi Kings in the Qualifiers 1. They will rely highly on senior players like Ravi Bopara and Sohail Tanvir in the Eliminator 2. While on the other hand, Lahore are riding high on confidence with comfortable 5-wicket over Peshawar in the Eliminator 1. Experienced campaigner Mohammed Hafeez played an incredible knock off 74 runs in 46 balls to guide his team to the winning line. The Lahore team will look to continue the winning momentum to enter the final of the league. Here are the details of when and where to watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live PSL match online and on Television.

When is Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match will take place on Sunday, November 15.

What are the timings of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match will start at 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 08.00 PM IST.

Where is the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match being played?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match will broadcast on D Sport in India.

Where can you live stream the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match will live stream on ‘Pakistan Super League’ YouTube channel.

What are the Squads for the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League match?

Squads:

Multan Sultans Squad: Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Adam Lyth, Shan Masood(c), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly, Usman Qadir, Junaid Khan

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Dane Vilas, Agha Salman, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan