LIVE | Rajasthan Royals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Mini Auction: RR Squad Latest Updates

Kochi: LIVE IPL 2023 Auction Rajasthan Royals Squad Latest Updates: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are the runner-ups of IPL 2022. They had an astonishing performance in the previous edition and would try to repeat it this year. They would come to the mini-auction with a purse of 13.2 cr. They have not released many key players and have tried to keep the balance they had in the 2022 edition intact.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS RETAINED PLAYERS

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

RELEASED PLAYERS

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4