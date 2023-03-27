LIVE NOW
Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
21:49 PM
3.6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, No run.
21:48 PM
3.5 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, No run.
21:48 PM
3.4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, no run, Flat again and Saim AyubÂ punches back to Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
21:48 PM
3.3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, no run, Flat and around off, Saim AyubÂ goes back and punches it to short mid-wicket.
21:47 PM
3.2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, no run, Full and on off, Saim AyubÂ bunts it back to the bowler.
21:47 PM
FOUR
3.1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, FOUR, FOUR! Flat and outside off, Saim AyubÂ plays late and works it past point for a boundary.
21:46 PM
2.6 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, leg byes, 4 runs, FOUR LEG BYES! On a good length and angling down the leg. Tayyab TahirÂ tucks it off the pads as the ball goes past the keeper and down to the fine leg region for four leg byes.
21:45 PM
FOUR
2.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, FOUR, FOUR! BANG! Slower ball, short, and a tad outside off, Tayyab TahirÂ works it through the point and backward point region for a cracking boundary.
21:44 PM
2.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, no run, Back of a length angling into the batter, Tayyab TahirÂ looks to work it around and misses. He gets a thud on the pad.Â
21:44 PM
2.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, 1 run, Fullish length outside off, Saim AyubÂ opens the bat face and runs it down toward third man for one.
21:43 PM
2.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, 1 run, On a length and around off, Tayyab TahirÂ waits and guides it toward the gully region for one.
21:42 PM
2.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, no run, Back of a length around off, Tayyab TahirÂ looks to punch it away but gets rushed and bunts it into the pitch.Â
21:41 PM
SIX
1.6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, SIX, SIX! BOOM! Carrom ballÂ coming into the middle and leg. Saim AyubÂ gets down and smokesÂ it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Â
21:40 PM
1.5 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, no run, Flat and outside off, Saim AyubÂ comes forward and pushes it to point.
21:40 PM
1.4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, 1 run, Full and comes in. Tayyab TahirÂ works it toward mid-wicket for one.
21:39 PM
FOUR
1.3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, FOUR, Edged and Four! Shortish and around off. Tayyab TahirÂ flashes hard and edges it past the first slip man as the ball runs down to the third man region for a streaky boundary.
21:39 PM
1.2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, no run, Full and around off. Tayyab TahirÂ prods and defends.
21:38 PM
Tayyab TahirÂ is the new man in.
21:38 PM
out
1.1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mohammad Haris, out, OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Full and coming into the middle and leg. Mohammad HarisÂ gets down to play the slog. He gets the height but not the distance and ends up hitting in the hands of Usman GhaniÂ at the deep square leg region. PakistanÂ loses their first early.Â
21:36 PM
Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ to bowl now.
21:35 PM
0.6 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, no run, Fuller-length delivery on off. Saim AyubÂ prods and defends.
21:35 PM
0.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, 2 runs, Hard length delivery around off, Saim AyubÂ heaves through mid-wicket for a couple.
21:34 PM
0.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, no run, Good length ball around off, Saim AyubÂ prods and inside edges it toward the keeper.
21:33 PM
0.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, no run, On a good length and a hint of shape outside off. Saim AyubÂ pokes outside off as the ball gets past the outside edge.
21:33 PM
0.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Haris, 1 run, Full, and swings into the batter, Mohammad HarisÂ nudges it toward deep square leg off an inside edge for one and gets off the mark.
21:32 PM
0.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Haris, no run, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts off with a low full toss around off.Â Mohammad HarisÂ gets forward and bunts it to mid off.
21:29 PM
We are all set. The players are out in the middle. Mohammad HarisÂ and Saim AyubÂ to open for Pakistan. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
21:25 PM
Time for the national anthems. It is Pakistan's first followed by Afghanistan's.
21:24 PM
Shadab KhanÂ says they wanted to bowl first as well. Adds they have to do better with the bat and adopt the conditions quickly and play fearless cricket. Shares he trustsÂ his gut feeling while selecting the bowler and plays according to the tactics. Informs about his team.
21:22 PM
Rashid KhanÂ says they will bowl first. Adds chasing is much better here and they have the confidence o restrict PakistanÂ under a good total. Reckons they want to focus on this game and not on the past. Shares they want to give 100%. Informs about his team.
21:11 PM
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (C), Iftikhar Ahmed (In for Azam Khan), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim (In for Naseem Shah), Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan.
21:11 PM
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed AhmadÂ
