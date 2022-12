LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1, ARG vs CRO, Lusail: Messi-led Argentina Eye Final Berth

Live Score FIFA World Cup, 1st semi-final, Argentina vs Croatia, and Latest Match Updates: Lionel Messi-led Argentina would take on Luka Modric’s Croatia in the first semi-final of the Qatar World. Croatia would like to qualify for the World Cup final twice in a row. They were the runner-up last time and lost to France in the finals.

All eyes would be on the two big stars Lionel Messi and Luka Modric. Only one of the two icons would be able to find its spot in the final. Argentina defeated the Netherlands and Croatia overcame Brazil to qualify for the semi-finals.

ARG vs CRO Squads

ARGENTINA

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja