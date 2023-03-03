Live score Argentina vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs BAH Live Cricket Score, 11 match Live cricket score at St Albans Club, Corimayo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

LIVE NOW
0:43 AM
16.5 Jonathan Barry to David Mauro, No run.
0:42 AM
out
16.4 Jonathan Barry to Agustin Rivero, out, OUT! b Jonathan Barry.
0:42 AM
16.3 Jonathan Barry to Agustin Rivero, No run.
0:40 AM
out
16.2 Jonathan Barry to Santiago Rossi, out, OUT! lbw b Jonathan Barry.
0:38 AM
out
16.1 Jonathan Barry to Ramiro Escobar, out, OUT! lbw b Jonathan Barry.
0:36 AM
15.6 Kervon Hinds to Ramiro Escobar, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
0:36 AM
15.5 Kervon Hinds to Ramiro Escobar, No run.
0:35 AM
15.4 Kervon Hinds to Ramiro Escobar, No run.
0:35 AM
15.3 Kervon Hinds to Ramiro Escobar, No run.
0:35 AM
15.2 Kervon Hinds to Ramiro Escobar, No run.
0:35 AM
15.1 Kervon Hinds to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:33 AM
FOUR
14.6 Festus Benn to Ramiro Escobar, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
0:33 AM
14.5 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0:32 AM
14.4 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
0:32 AM
14.3 Festus Benn to Ramiro Escobar, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
0:31 AM
14.2 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
0:31 AM
SIX
14.1 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.
0:30 AM
13.6 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0:29 AM
13.5 Narendra Ekanayake to Ramiro Escobar, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0:29 AM
13.4 Narendra Ekanayake to Ramiro Escobar, No run, played towards point.
0:28 AM
13.3 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards point.
0:28 AM
13.2 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
0:27 AM
13.1 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
0:26 AM
12.6 Festus Benn to Ramiro Escobar, No run, played towards covers.
0:26 AM
12.5 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0:26 AM
12.4 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, No run.
0:25 AM
12.3 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
0:25 AM
12.2 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, No run, played towards third man.
0:25 AM
12.1 Festus Benn to Lautaro Musiani, No run, played towards mid off.
0:24 AM
11.6 Narendra Ekanayake to Ramiro Escobar, No run, played towards covers.
0:24 AM
11.5 Narendra Ekanayake to Ramiro Escobar, No run, played towards mid off.
0:24 AM
wide
11.5 Narendra Ekanayake to Ramiro Escobar, wide, 1 run, Wide.
0:24 AM
11.4 Narendra Ekanayake to Ramiro Escobar, No run, played towards covers.
0:24 AM
11.3 Narendra Ekanayake to Ramiro Escobar, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0:22 AM
11.2 Narendra Ekanayake to Ramiro Escobar, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
0:22 AM
11.1 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
0:21 AM
10.6 Marc Taylor to Ramiro Escobar, No run, played towards square leg.
0:21 AM
10.5 Marc Taylor to Ramiro Escobar, No run.
0:21 AM
10.4 Marc Taylor to Ramiro Escobar, No run.
0:19 AM
out
10.3 Marc Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, out, OUT! st Julio Jemison b Marc Taylor.
0:18 AM
10.2 Marc Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0:18 AM
10.1 Marc Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid on.
0:18 AM
wide
10.1 Marc Taylor to Lautaro Musiani, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.
0:14 AM
9.6 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
0:13 AM
9.5 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, No run.
0:13 AM
9.4 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
0:13 AM
9.3 Narendra Ekanayake to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:12 AM
9.2 Narendra Ekanayake to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
0:12 AM
9.1 Narendra Ekanayake to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:10 AM
8.6 Marc Taylor to Lautaro Musiani, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0:10 AM
8.5 Marc Taylor to Lautaro Musiani, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0:10 AM
wide
8.5 Marc Taylor to Lautaro Musiani, wide, 1 run, Wide.
0:10 AM
8.4 Marc Taylor to Lautaro Musiani, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
0:08 AM
out
8.3 Marc Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, out, OUT! c & b Marc Taylor.
0:07 AM
8.2 Marc Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0:07 AM
8.1 Marc Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
0:06 AM
7.6 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0:06 AM
7.5 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards third man.
0:05 AM
7.4 Kervon Hinds to Alan Kirschbaum, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
0:05 AM
7.3 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0:04 AM
7.2 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
0:04 AM
7.1 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
0:03 AM
6.6 Marc Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, No run, played towards mid on.
0:03 AM
6.5 Marc Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0:02 AM
6.4 Marc Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0:02 AM
6.3 Marc Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, No run.
0:02 AM
wide
6.3 Marc Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, wide, 1 run, Wide.
0:00 AM
out
6.2 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, out, OUT! c Sandeep Goud b Marc Taylor.
0:00 AM
6.1 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid on.
23:59 PM
wide
6.1 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:58 PM
5.6 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid on.
23:58 PM
5.5 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid on.
23:57 PM
5.4 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
23:57 PM
5.3 Kervon Hinds to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
23:57 PM
out
5.2 Kervon Hinds to Tomas Rossi, out, OUT! c Sandeep Goud b Kervon Hinds.
23:57 PM
5.1 Kervon Hinds to Tomas Rossi, No run.
23:54 PM
4.6 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
23:54 PM
4.5 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
23:53 PM
4.4 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23:53 PM
4.3 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards point.
23:52 PM
4.2 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
23:52 PM
4.1 Marc Taylor to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid off.
23:50 PM
FOUR
3.6 Jonathan Barry to Tomas Rossi, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
23:50 PM
3.5 Jonathan Barry to Pedro Baron, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:48 PM
FOUR
3.4 Jonathan Barry to Pedro Baron, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
23:47 PM
wide
3.4 Jonathan Barry to Pedro Baron, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:47 PM
3.3 Jonathan Barry to Pedro Baron, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
23:46 PM
3.2 Jonathan Barry to Pedro Baron, No run.
23:46 PM
3.1 Jonathan Barry to Tomas Rossi, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards covers.
23:44 PM
2.6 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid on.
23:43 PM
FOUR
2.5 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
23:42 PM
2.4 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards covers.
23:42 PM
2.3 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run.
23:41 PM
2.2 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
23:41 PM
wide
2.2 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:40 PM
2.1 Junior Scott to Tomas Rossi, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:39 PM
1.6 Kervon Hinds to Pedro Baron, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
23:39 PM
1.5 Kervon Hinds to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid off.
23:38 PM
FOUR
1.4 Kervon Hinds to Pedro Baron, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
23:37 PM
1.3 Kervon Hinds to Tomas Rossi, byes, 1 run, Bye.
23:36 PM
no ball
1.3 Kervon Hinds to Tomas Rossi, no ball, no run, No ball! Played towards covers.
23:36 PM
1.2 Kervon Hinds to Tomas Rossi, No run, played towards covers.
23:36 PM
1.1 Kervon Hinds to Tomas Rossi, No run, played towards mid on.
23:34 PM
0.6 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid off.
23:34 PM
0.5 Junior Scott to Tomas Rossi, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
23:34 PM
0.4 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:33 PM
0.3 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards covers.
23:33 PM
0.2 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid off.
23:33 PM
wide
0.2 Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, wide, 1 run, Wide.
