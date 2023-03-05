LIVE NOW
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0:10 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
9.1 Alistair Ifill to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
0:09 AM
SIX
8.6 Jahmeal Buchanan to Alan Kirschbaum, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
0:08 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.5 Jahmeal Buchanan to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0:08 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.4 Jahmeal Buchanan to Alan Kirschbaum, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:08 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.3 Jahmeal Buchanan to Alan Kirschbaum, No run.
0:07 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.2 Jahmeal Buchanan to Alan Kirschbaum, No run, played towards third man.
0:07 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.1 Jahmeal Buchanan to Alan Kirschbaum, No run.
0:06 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.6 Troy Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
0:05 AM
FOUR
7.5 Troy Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
0:04 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.4 Troy Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, No run.
0:03 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.3 Troy Taylor to Alan Kirschbaum, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0:02 AM
out
7.2 Troy Taylor to Pedro Baron, out, OUT! lbw b Troy Taylor.
0:01 AM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.1 Troy Taylor to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards covers.
23:59 PM
FOUR
6.6 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
23:59 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.5 Adrian Wright to Pedro Baron, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:59 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.4 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:57 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.3 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid off.
23:57 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.2 Adrian Wright to Pedro Baron, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:57 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.1 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:55 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
5.6 Demar Johnson to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards covers.
23:55 PM
FOUR
5.5 Demar Johnson to Pedro Baron, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
23:54 PM
FOUR
5.4 Demar Johnson to Pedro Baron, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
23:53 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
5.3 Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:52 PM
FOUR
5.2 Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
23:52 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
5.1 Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
23:51 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.6 Adrian Wright to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23:51 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.5 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:51 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.4 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid off.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.3 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid off.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.2 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.1 Adrian Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards point.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.6 Demar Johnson to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards covers.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.5 Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, byes, 1 run, Bye.
23:50 PM
FOUR
3.4 Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.3 Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.2 Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.1 Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
23:50 PM
FOUR
2.6 Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
2.5 Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
2.4 Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid off.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
2.3 Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
2.2 Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards point.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
2.1 Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.6 Troy Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.5 Troy Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
23:50 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.4 Troy Taylor to Pedro Baron, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
23:38 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.3 Troy Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:37 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.2 Troy Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
23:35 PM
out
1.1 Troy Taylor to Tomas Rossi, out, OUT! b Troy Taylor.
23:34 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0.6 Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards point.
23:33 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0.5 Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid off.
23:33 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0.4 Conroy Wright to Tomas Rossi, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
23:32 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0.3 Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, 1 run, 1 run.
23:32 PM
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0.2 Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid on.
COMMENTS