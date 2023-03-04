LIVE NOW

Live score Bahamas vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAH vs BRM 13 match Live cricket score at Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

Updated: March 4, 2023 7:35 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
NEW UPDATES

19:35 PM

5.3 Kamau Leverock to Turan Brown, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.

19:34 PM

5.2 Kamau Leverock to Turan Brown, No run.

19:34 PM

5.1 Kamau Leverock to Turan Brown, No run, played towards covers.

19:32 PM

4.6 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, No run.

19:32 PM

4.5 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, No run.

19:31 PM

4.4 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, No run.

19:31 PM

4.3 Jabari Darrell to Turan Brown, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:30 PM

4.2 Jabari Darrell to Turan Brown, No run.

19:29 PM

4.1 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.

19:27 PM

out

3.6 Derrick Brangman to Gregory Taylor, out, OUT! c & b Derrick Brangman.

19:27 PM

3.5 Derrick Brangman to Gregory Taylor, No run, played towards mid on.

19:25 PM

out

3.4 Derrick Brangman to Festus Benn, out, OUT! c Terryn Fray b Derrick Brangman.

19:25 PM

3.3 Derrick Brangman to Festus Benn, No run, played towards mid wicket.

19:24 PM

3.2 Derrick Brangman to Jonathan Barry, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:24 PM

3.1 Derrick Brangman to Jonathan Barry, No run, played towards square leg.

19:22 PM

2.6 Jabari Darrell to Festus Benn, No run, played towards covers.

19:20 PM

out

2.5 Jabari Darrell to Marc Taylor, out, OUT! c sub Justin Pitcher b Jabari Darrell.

19:19 PM

2.4 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

19:19 PM

wide

2.4 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, wide, 1 run, Wide.

19:18 PM

2.3 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, No run, played towards covers.

19:14 PM

2.2 Jabari Darrell to Marc Taylor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

19:13 PM

2.1 Jabari Darrell to Marc Taylor, No run.

19:12 PM

1.6 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:11 PM

1.5 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run.

19:11 PM

1.4 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run, played towards covers.

19:10 PM

wide

1.4 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, wide, 1 run, Wide.

19:09 PM

1.3 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run.

19:09 PM

1.2 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run.

19:08 PM

1.1 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run.

19:07 PM

0.6 Delray Rawlins to Jonathan Barry, No run.

19:07 PM

0.5 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

19:06 PM

0.4 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, No run.

19:05 PM

wide

0.4 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, wide, 1 run, Wide.

19:05 PM

0.3 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, No run.

19:05 PM

0.2 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, No run, played towards mid on.

