Live score Bahamas vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAH vs BRM 13 match Live cricket score at Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

LIVE NOW
19:35 PM
5.3 Kamau Leverock to Turan Brown, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
19:34 PM
5.2 Kamau Leverock to Turan Brown, No run.
19:34 PM
5.1 Kamau Leverock to Turan Brown, No run, played towards covers.
19:32 PM
4.6 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, No run.
19:32 PM
4.5 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, No run.
19:31 PM
4.4 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, No run.
19:31 PM
4.3 Jabari Darrell to Turan Brown, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:30 PM
4.2 Jabari Darrell to Turan Brown, No run.
19:29 PM
4.1 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
19:27 PM
out
3.6 Derrick Brangman to Gregory Taylor, out, OUT! c & b Derrick Brangman.
19:27 PM
3.5 Derrick Brangman to Gregory Taylor, No run, played towards mid on.
19:25 PM
out
3.4 Derrick Brangman to Festus Benn, out, OUT! c Terryn Fray b Derrick Brangman.
19:25 PM
3.3 Derrick Brangman to Festus Benn, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:24 PM
3.2 Derrick Brangman to Jonathan Barry, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:24 PM
3.1 Derrick Brangman to Jonathan Barry, No run, played towards square leg.
19:22 PM
2.6 Jabari Darrell to Festus Benn, No run, played towards covers.
19:20 PM
out
2.5 Jabari Darrell to Marc Taylor, out, OUT! c sub Justin Pitcher b Jabari Darrell.
19:19 PM
2.4 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19:19 PM
wide
2.4 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:18 PM
2.3 Jabari Darrell to Jonathan Barry, No run, played towards covers.
19:14 PM
2.2 Jabari Darrell to Marc Taylor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:13 PM
2.1 Jabari Darrell to Marc Taylor, No run.
19:12 PM
1.6 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:11 PM
1.5 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run.
19:11 PM
1.4 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run, played towards covers.
19:10 PM
wide
1.4 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:09 PM
1.3 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run.
19:09 PM
1.2 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run.
19:08 PM
1.1 Kamau Leverock to Marc Taylor, No run.
19:07 PM
0.6 Delray Rawlins to Jonathan Barry, No run.
19:07 PM
0.5 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
19:06 PM
0.4 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, No run.
19:05 PM
wide
0.4 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:05 PM
0.3 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, No run.
19:05 PM
0.2 Delray Rawlins to Marc Taylor, No run, played towards mid on.
COMMENTS