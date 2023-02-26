Live score Bahamas vs Panama Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAH vs PAN Live Cricket Score, 5 match Live cricket score at Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

LIVE NOW

Updated: February 26, 2023 7:42 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

19:42 PM

FOUR

8.5 Marc Taylor to Sohel Patel, FOUR, Four.

19:42 PM

8.4 Marc Taylor to Sohel Patel, No run.

19:42 PM

8.3 Marc Taylor to Huzaifa Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:41 PM

8.2 Marc Taylor to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

19:41 PM

8.1 Marc Taylor to Sohel Patel, No run.

19:39 PM

7.6 Jonathan Barry to Huzaifa Patel, No run.

19:39 PM

7.5 Jonathan Barry to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:38 PM

7.4 Jonathan Barry to Sohel Patel, No run.

19:37 PM

7.3 Jonathan Barry to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards mid off.

19:36 PM

7.2 Jonathan Barry to Huzaifa Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:36 PM

7.1 Jonathan Barry to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

19:34 PM

FOUR

6.6 Junior Scott to Huzaifa Patel, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

19:34 PM

6.5 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:33 PM

6.4 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards mid off.

19:32 PM

FOUR

6.3 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

19:32 PM

6.2 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

19:32 PM

6.1 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run.

19:30 PM

out

5.6 Jonathan Barry to Rahul Ahir, out, OUT! c & b Jonathan Barry.

19:29 PM

5.5 Jonathan Barry to Rahul Ahir, No run, played towards mid on.

19:27 PM

out

5.4 Jonathan Barry to Anilkumar Natubhai, out, OUT! c Julio Jemison b Jonathan Barry.

19:26 PM

5.3 Jonathan Barry to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run.

19:26 PM

5.2 Jonathan Barry to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run, played towards mid on.

19:25 PM

5.1 Jonathan Barry to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run, played towards covers.

19:23 PM

4.6 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

19:23 PM

4.5 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

19:23 PM

4.4 Junior Scott to Anilkumar Natubhai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

19:21 PM

out

4.3 Junior Scott to Irfan Hafejee, out, OUT! c Julio Jemison b Junior Scott.

19:20 PM

4.2 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:19 PM

4.1 Junior Scott to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:19 PM

3.6 Kervon Hinds to Sohel Patel, No run.

19:18 PM

3.5 Kervon Hinds to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

19:17 PM

3.4 Kervon Hinds to Irfan Hafejee, No run.

19:16 PM

3.3 Kervon Hinds to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

19:16 PM

3.2 Kervon Hinds to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards covers.

19:15 PM

3.1 Kervon Hinds to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

19:14 PM

2.6 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards point.

19:14 PM

2.5 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards point.

19:13 PM

2.4 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards third man.

19:11 PM

2.2 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, No run, played towards covers.

19:11 PM

out

2.3 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, out, OUT! b Junior Scott.

19:10 PM

FOUR

2.1 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

19:08 PM

out

1.6 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, out, OUT! b Kervon Hinds.

19:07 PM

FOUR

1.5 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

19:07 PM

1.4 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards covers.

19:06 PM

1.3 Kervon Hinds to Mohmad Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

19:06 PM

1.2 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:05 PM

1.1 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards mid wicket.

19:04 PM

0.6 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, No run.

19:04 PM

0.5 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, No run.

19:04 PM

0.4 Junior Scott to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:04 PM

0.3 Junior Scott to Mahmud Jasat, No run.

19:04 PM

0.2 Junior Scott to Mahmud Jasat, No run.

