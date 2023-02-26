Live score Bahamas vs Panama Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAH vs PAN Live Cricket Score, 5 match Live cricket score at Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

LIVE NOW
19:42 PM
FOUR
8.5 Marc Taylor to Sohel Patel, FOUR, Four.
19:42 PM
8.4 Marc Taylor to Sohel Patel, No run.
19:42 PM
8.3 Marc Taylor to Huzaifa Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:41 PM
8.2 Marc Taylor to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
19:41 PM
8.1 Marc Taylor to Sohel Patel, No run.
19:39 PM
7.6 Jonathan Barry to Huzaifa Patel, No run.
19:39 PM
7.5 Jonathan Barry to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:38 PM
7.4 Jonathan Barry to Sohel Patel, No run.
19:37 PM
7.3 Jonathan Barry to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
19:36 PM
7.2 Jonathan Barry to Huzaifa Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:36 PM
7.1 Jonathan Barry to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:34 PM
FOUR
6.6 Junior Scott to Huzaifa Patel, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
19:34 PM
6.5 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:33 PM
6.4 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
19:32 PM
FOUR
6.3 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
19:32 PM
6.2 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
19:32 PM
6.1 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run.
19:30 PM
out
5.6 Jonathan Barry to Rahul Ahir, out, OUT! c & b Jonathan Barry.
19:29 PM
5.5 Jonathan Barry to Rahul Ahir, No run, played towards mid on.
19:27 PM
out
5.4 Jonathan Barry to Anilkumar Natubhai, out, OUT! c Julio Jemison b Jonathan Barry.
19:26 PM
5.3 Jonathan Barry to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run.
19:26 PM
5.2 Jonathan Barry to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run, played towards mid on.
19:25 PM
5.1 Jonathan Barry to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run, played towards covers.
19:23 PM
4.6 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:23 PM
4.5 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:23 PM
4.4 Junior Scott to Anilkumar Natubhai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:21 PM
out
4.3 Junior Scott to Irfan Hafejee, out, OUT! c Julio Jemison b Junior Scott.
19:20 PM
4.2 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:19 PM
4.1 Junior Scott to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:19 PM
3.6 Kervon Hinds to Sohel Patel, No run.
19:18 PM
3.5 Kervon Hinds to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
19:17 PM
3.4 Kervon Hinds to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
19:16 PM
3.3 Kervon Hinds to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:16 PM
3.2 Kervon Hinds to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards covers.
19:15 PM
3.1 Kervon Hinds to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:14 PM
2.6 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards point.
19:14 PM
2.5 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards point.
19:13 PM
2.4 Junior Scott to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards third man.
19:11 PM
2.2 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, No run, played towards covers.
19:11 PM
out
2.3 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, out, OUT! b Junior Scott.
19:10 PM
FOUR
2.1 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
19:08 PM
out
1.6 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, out, OUT! b Kervon Hinds.
19:07 PM
FOUR
1.5 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
19:07 PM
1.4 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards covers.
19:06 PM
1.3 Kervon Hinds to Mohmad Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
19:06 PM
1.2 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:05 PM
1.1 Kervon Hinds to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:04 PM
0.6 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, No run.
19:04 PM
0.5 Junior Scott to Mohmad Sohel Patel, No run.
19:04 PM
0.4 Junior Scott to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:04 PM
0.3 Junior Scott to Mahmud Jasat, No run.
19:04 PM
0.2 Junior Scott to Mahmud Jasat, No run.
COMMENTS