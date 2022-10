LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, BAN vs ZIM, Brisbane: ZIM Looks To Top Table With Win Vs BAN

Live T20 World Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Score And Latest Match Updates: Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe would take on Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh at the Gabba stadium situated in Brisbane. Zimbabwe is coming into this match after a thrilling victory over Pakistan and would have an opportunity to top the table with a win against Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh can also jump on to the second place if they manage to overcome the Zimbabwe challenge in front of them. ZIM has momentum in their side and have not lost a single match yet in tournament. Bangladesh won the first game against Netherlands but lost the second game against Proteas by a massive margin.

BAN vs ZIM Squads

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed