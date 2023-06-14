Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs AFG One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

18/1 (5.2 Ovs)
Najmul Hossain Shanto 9*(11) 2x4, 0x6
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 6*(19) 1x4, 0x6
Nijat Masood 2.2 - 0 - 2 - 1
Yamin Ahmadzai 3 - 1 - 14 - 0
10:00 AM
4.6 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, No run.
09:59 AM
4.5 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, This is outside off. Joy shoulders arms.
09:58 AM
4.4 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
09:57 AM
4.3 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Wonderful delivery! Length ball, outside off, it lands and swings away. Joy looks to defend on the up but misses.
09:56 AM
4.2 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Length and on middle, blocked out.
09:56 AM
4.1 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Outside off, Joy lets it go.
09:55 AM
3.6 Nijat Masood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, A full toss on off, Shanto plays it back to the bowler.
09:55 AM
3.5 Nijat Masood to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 1 run, Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
09:53 AM
3.4 Nijat Masood to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, byes, 2 runs, Byes! Length ball, outside off. Joy shoulders arms. The ball bounces before reaching to the keeper who gets low to collect but it rolls under him for two more.
09:53 AM
3.3 Nijat Masood to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Fuller and outside off. Joy taps it to the man at gully.
09:52 AM
3.2 Nijat Masood to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Length and on off, Joy blocks it out.
09:51 AM
3.1 Nijat Masood to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Outside off, guided to point.
09:49 AM
2.6 Yamin Ahmadzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Superb comeback from Yamin! Length ball on middle. Shanto tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
09:49 AM
2.5 Yamin Ahmadzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length ball on middle and leg, Shanto looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but that was going down.
09:48 AM
2.4 Yamin Ahmadzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Much better! Short in length and around off. Shanto is squared up as he liked to flick here.
09:47 AM
2.3 Yamin Ahmadzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR, FOUR! More straight this time! Full and outside off, Shanto drives it down past mid off for four.
09:46 AM
2.2 Yamin Ahmadzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR, FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Shanto leans and drives it through mid off, wide of the man there for four.
09:46 AM
2.1 Yamin Ahmadzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length and on off, kept out.
09:44 AM
1.6 Nijat Masood to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, A solid start by Masood! Length and on off, Joy defends.
09:44 AM
1.5 Nijat Masood to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Short in length and on middle. Joy gets tall to block.
09:43 AM
1.4 Nijat Masood to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Outside off, left alone.
09:42 AM
1.3 Nijat Masood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Played with soft hands! Full and on middle, eased to mid off for one.
09:41 AM
1.2 Nijat Masood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Down the leg side, Shanto looks to flick but misses.
09:38 AM
1.1 Nijat Masood to Zakir Hasan, out, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! A huge appeal for caught behind and the finger stays down. AfghanistanÂ are convinced there is a nick on it and they take the review. Yes, there is a spike on the UltraEdge. Hasan has to go. What a start for Masood. This is on a length and angling close to off, it stays low off the deck. Hasan was undone by the bounce and tries to push at it but only gets an outside edge to the keeper who takes it with ease.
09:38 AM
Nijat MasoodÂ to bowl from the other end.
09:36 AM
0.6 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Fuller delivery, around off. Joy blocks it out.
09:36 AM
0.5 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, Full and outside off, way wide and Joy leaves.
09:35 AM
0.4 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, no run, On a length and on middle, Joy blocks.Â
09:34 AM
0.3 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, FOUR, FOUR! This is some start for the home team. Full and drifting on the pads. Joy flicks it through mid-wicket and bags the boundary.
09:33 AM
0.2 Yamin Ahmadzai to Zakir Hasan, 1 run, A bit of swing, this is on the pads. Hasan tucks it to square leg for a single.
09:33 AM
0.1 Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 1 run, BangladeshÂ are underway! Starts with a full ball on middle. Joy helps it to fine leg to get off the mark.
09:31 AM
So, both teams are going with more seamers than the spinners. Looks like this pitch will have more bounce than turn. Only time will tell about the pitch. We are all set for the action. The AfghanistanÂ players are out in the middle. Mahmudul Hasan JoyÂ and Zakir HasanÂ to open for Bangladesh. Yamin AhmadzaiÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
09:13 AM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (C/WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain.
09:13 AM
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai (WK), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Yamin Ahmadzai.
