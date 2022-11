FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium Vs Morocco | LIVE Score: No Goals After 15 Min, BEL 0-0 MAR

LIVE Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium will clash against Morocco in an attempt to secure the top 16 spot at the Al Thumama Stadium. Belgium is coming to this match with a victory over Canada and would like to get another win to ensure their top 16 qualification.

On the other hand, this is a crucial match for the Morocco side as losing this would make their qualification chances almost next to none. Their previous match against Croatia ended up in a draw. The contest won’t be easy for either side and winning them is crucial for both of them.

FIFA World Cup 2022, BEL vs MAR Squads

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Lois Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Bono, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Tagnaouti

Defenders: Nayef Aguerd, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Badr Benoun, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannous, Yahya Jabrane, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri

Forwards: Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Walid Cheddira, Youssef En-Nesyri, Abde Ezzalzouli, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Amine Harit, Hakim Ziyech.