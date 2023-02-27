LIVE NOW
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0:16 AM
wide
11.3 Agustin Rivero to Tre Manders, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.
0:16 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
11.2 Agustin Rivero to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:15 AM
FOUR
11.1 Agustin Rivero to Terryn Fray, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
0:14 AM
FOUR
10.6 Agustin Husain to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
0:14 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
10.5 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:14 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
10.4 Agustin Husain to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
0:13 AM
wide
10.4 Agustin Husain to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.
0:13 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
10.3 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
0:12 AM
wide
10.3 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, wide, 1 run, Wide.
0:12 AM
FOUR
10.2 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
0:12 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
10.1 Agustin Husain to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:08 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
9.6 Agustin Rivero to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
0:08 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
9.5 Agustin Rivero to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
0:07 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
9.4 Agustin Rivero to Terryn Fray, No run.
0:07 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
9.3 Agustin Rivero to Terryn Fray, No run.
0:07 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
9.2 Agustin Rivero to Terryn Fray, No run, played towards square leg.
0:06 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
9.1 Agustin Rivero to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0:06 AM
wide
9.1 Agustin Rivero to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.
0:05 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.6 Alan Kirschbaum to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0:04 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.5 Alan Kirschbaum to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0:04 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.4 Alan Kirschbaum to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0:03 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.3 Alan Kirschbaum to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0:03 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.2 Alan Kirschbaum to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
0:03 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
8.1 Alan Kirschbaum to Terryn Fray, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0:01 AM
FOUR
7.6 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
0:01 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.5 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid off.
0:00 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.4 Santiago Rossi to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0:00 AM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.3 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:59 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.2 Santiago Rossi to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:59 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
7.1 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
23:58 PM
wide
7.1 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, wide, 3 runs, 3 Wides.
23:57 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.6 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, No run.
23:57 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.5 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
23:56 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.4 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, No run, played towards point.
23:56 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.3 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, No run.
23:55 PM
FOUR
6.2 Agustin Husain to Terryn Fray, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
23:55 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
6.1 Agustin Husain to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
23:54 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
5.6 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
23:53 PM
SIX
5.5 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
23:53 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
5.4 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23:52 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
5.3 Santiago Rossi to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
23:51 PM
FOUR
5.2 Santiago Rossi to Terryn Fray, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
23:51 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
5.1 Santiago Rossi to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
23:50 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.6 Tomas Rossi to Terryn Fray, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23:49 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.5 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
23:48 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.4 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, No run.
23:48 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.3 Tomas Rossi to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:47 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
4.2 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
23:47 PM
FOUR
4.1 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
23:46 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.6 Hernan Fennell to Terryn Fray, No run, played towards mid off.
23:45 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.5 Hernan Fennell to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
23:44 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.4 Hernan Fennell to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:44 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.3 Hernan Fennell to Tre Manders, leg byes, 3 runs, 3 Leg byes.
23:43 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.2 Hernan Fennell to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23:42 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
3.1 Hernan Fennell to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:41 PM
FOUR
2.6 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
23:40 PM
FOUR
2.5 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
23:39 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
2.4 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, No run.
23:39 PM
FOUR
2.3 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
23:38 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
2.2 Tomas Rossi to Terryn Fray, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:38 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
2.1 Tomas Rossi to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
23:36 PM
out
1.6 Hernan Fennell to Kamau Leverock, out, OUT! c Lautaro Musiani b Hernan Fennell.
23:35 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.5 Hernan Fennell to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards point.
23:34 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.4 Hernan Fennell to Kamau Leverock, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
23:34 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.3 Hernan Fennell to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards covers.
23:33 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.2 Hernan Fennell to Kamau Leverock, No run.
23:33 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
1.1 Hernan Fennell to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards square leg.
23:32 PM
FOUR
0.6 Alan Kirschbaum to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
23:31 PM
FOUR
0.5 Alan Kirschbaum to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
23:31 PM
SIX
0.4 Alan Kirschbaum to Tre Manders, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.
23:31 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0.3 Alan Kirschbaum to Tre Manders, No run, played towards square leg.
23:31 PM
Live score Bermuda vs Argentina Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs ARG Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
0.2 Alan Kirschbaum to Tre Manders, No run, played towards square leg.
COMMENTS