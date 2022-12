Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2022, ARG Vs NED, Q/F: Argentina Beat Netherlands 4-3 On Penalties

Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia stunned Brazil 4-2 on penalties to enter the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Friday. After a barren 90 minutes, Neymar gave Brazil lead in the 105th minute. However, Croatia equalised on 117 minutes to force the match into extra time. In the penalty shootout, Croatia scored in all heir four attempts. the other quarterfinal between Argentina and Netherlands was nothing short of a drama as the Copa America 2021 winners won 4-3 on penalties to set a Croatia date in semis. Molina and Messi have given Argentina a 2-0 lead before Weghorst scored two goals on 83 and 90+10 minutes to force the game into extra time. With no goals in extra time, the encounter went into penalty shootout.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Squads

Netherlands: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada.