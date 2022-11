FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil Vs Serbia | LIVE Score: Match Underway at Lusail Stadium

LIVE Brazil vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil clashes with Serbia the match 16 of the FIFA world cup 2022. Brazil are one of the favourites to life this world cup. On the other hand Serbia are the underdogs of this World cup. It would be an exciting clash as both teams have some very very big names and are performing really well for their respective clubs this season.

Brazil is the only team to play in all FIFA World Cup since the inaugural one in 1930. They have also won their two previous encounters with Serbia and would like to stay on the winning side in this clash too.

FIFA World Cup 2022 BRA vs SRB Squads

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

SERBIA

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Predrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdjan Babic

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic

Forwards: Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Djuricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic