FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil Vs Switzerland | LIVE Score: No Goals After 30 Min, BRA 0-0 SUI

LIVE Score Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Both Brazil and Switzerland are coming to this contest after winning their previous match. The winner of this match would find themselves in top 16 but the losing side would be on a tough spot for qualification and would play their third match as a must win game.

Brazil would be coming to this match without their star name Neymar. He is out with an ankle injury and would not play in the remaining group matches without him. Brazil and Switzerland have faced each other twice in FIFA World Cups and both time the result was draw.

FIFA World Cup 2022, BRA vs SUI Squads

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

SWITZERLAND

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht