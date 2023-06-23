Live Score-Bulgaria vs Croatia Live Cricket Score and Updates: BUL vs CRO Live Cricket Score, 2 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Advertisement

Updated: June 23, 2023 5:13 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
Bulgaria

70/0 (5.5 Ovs)

Zeerak Chughtai 20*(14) 3x4, 0x6

Zain Asif 43*(21) 5x4, 3x6

Sohail Ahmad 0.5 - 0 - 14 - 0

Wasal Kamal 3 - 0 - 32 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

05:13 PM

FOUR

5.5 Sohail Ahmad to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

05:13 PM

5.4 Sohail Ahmad to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

05:12 PM

wide

5.4 Sohail Ahmad to Zeerak Chughtai, wide, 1 run, Wide.

05:12 PM

FOUR

5.3 Sohail Ahmad to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

05:11 PM

5.2 Sohail Ahmad to Zain Asif, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

05:11 PM

5.1 Sohail Ahmad to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

05:10 PM

FOUR

4.6 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

05:09 PM

FOUR

4.5 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.

05:09 PM

wide

4.5 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, wide, 1 run, Wide.

05:08 PM

FOUR

4.4 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

05:08 PM

4.3 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run.

05:07 PM

4.2 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run, played towards covers.

05:07 PM

4.1 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run.

05:06 PM

SIX

3.6 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

05:05 PM

3.5 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, No run, played towards point.

05:05 PM

3.4 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

05:05 PM

3.3 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

05:05 PM

3.2 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, No run, played towards point.

05:05 PM

3.1 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.

05:04 PM

2.6 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards mid wicket.

05:04 PM

wide

2.6 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.

05:04 PM

SIX

2.5 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

05:04 PM

2.4 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run, played towards mid off.

05:04 PM

2.3 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run, played towards mid on.

05:04 PM

2.2 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

05:04 PM

2.1 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards mid off.

05:04 PM

1.6 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

05:04 PM

wide

1.6 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, wide, 1 run, Wide.

05:04 PM

1.5 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

05:04 PM

SIX

1.4 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.

05:04 PM

1.3 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, No run.

05:04 PM

1.2 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

05:04 PM

FOUR

1.1 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

04:51 PM

FOUR

0.6 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

04:50 PM

0.5 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run.

04:50 PM

0.4 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run, played towards mid off.

04:49 PM

0.3 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

04:49 PM

0.2 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

04:31 PM

out

12.4 Prakash Mishra to Dominik Faletar, out, OUT! lbw b Prakash Mishra.

04:31 PM

12.3 Prakash Mishra to Dominik Faletar, No run.

04:31 PM

12.2 Prakash Mishra to Dominik Faletar, No run, played towards covers.

04:31 PM

12.1 Prakash Mishra to Dominik Faletar, No run, played towards covers.

04:30 PM

11.6 Gagandeep Singh to Antonio Faletar, No run.

04:28 PM

out

11.5 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, out, OUT! b Gagandeep Singh.

04:28 PM

11.4 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, No run, played towards mid on.

04:28 PM

11.3 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, No run.

04:28 PM

11.2 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, No run.

04:26 PM

out

11.1 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, out, OUT! run out (Huzaif Yousuf / Gagandeep Singh).

04:26 PM

10.6 Prakash Mishra to Hrvoje Hajnic, No run, played towards square leg.

04:24 PM

out

10.5 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, out, OUT! lbw b Prakash Mishra.

04:23 PM

FOUR

10.4 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

04:22 PM

SIX

10.3 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

04:22 PM

10.2 Prakash Mishra to Alen Magdalenic, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

04:21 PM

10.1 Prakash Mishra to Alen Magdalenic, No run.

04:21 PM

9.6 Delrick Vinu to Alen Magdalenic, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

04:20 PM

9.5 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

04:19 PM

9.4 Delrick Vinu to Alen Magdalenic, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

04:19 PM

9.3 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

04:18 PM

out

9.2 Delrick Vinu to Luka Stubbs, out, OUT! run out (Zeerak Chughtai / Delrick Vinu).

04:17 PM

9.1 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

04:16 PM

8.6 Prakash Mishra to Luka Stubbs, No run, played towards point.

04:16 PM

8.5 Prakash Mishra to Luka Stubbs, No run.

04:15 PM

8.4 Prakash Mishra to Luka Stubbs, No run.

04:15 PM

out

8.3 Prakash Mishra to Vedran Zanko, out, OUT! b Prakash Mishra.

04:12 PM

out

8.2 Prakash Mishra to Akshay Daxini, out, OUT! c Vasil Hristov b Prakash Mishra.

04:12 PM

8.1 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

04:08 PM

7.6 Delrick Vinu to Akshay Daxini, No run, played towards mid off.

04:07 PM

7.5 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

04:07 PM

7.4 Delrick Vinu to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

04:06 PM

7.3 Delrick Vinu to Akshay Daxini, No run, played towards covers.

04:06 PM

7.2 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

04:05 PM

7.1 Delrick Vinu to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

04:04 PM

6.6 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, No run.

04:03 PM

wide

6.6 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, wide, 1 run, Wide.

04:03 PM

6.5 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, No run, played towards mid on.

04:02 PM

out

6.4 Prakash Mishra to Wasal Kamal, out, OUT! b Prakash Mishra.

04:01 PM

6.3 Prakash Mishra to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

04:01 PM

6.2 Prakash Mishra to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

04:00 PM

wide

6.2 Prakash Mishra to Wasal Kamal, wide, 1 run, Wide.

04:00 PM

6.1 Prakash Mishra to Wasal Kamal, No run.

03:59 PM

5.6 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, No run, played towards mid wicket.

03:58 PM

wide

5.6 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, wide, 1 run, Wide.

03:58 PM

5.5 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, No run, played towards mid on.

03:57 PM

5.4 Zeerak Chughtai to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

03:57 PM

5.3 Zeerak Chughtai to Wasal Kamal, No run.

03:56 PM

5.2 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

03:56 PM

5.1 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, No run.

03:55 PM

4.6 Danyal Raja to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

03:54 PM

out

4.5 Danyal Raja to Pero Bosnjak, out, OUT! c Vasil Hristov b Danyal Raja.

03:53 PM

4.4 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.

03:53 PM

4.3 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, byes, 4 runs, 4 Byes.

03:52 PM

wide

4.3 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, wide, 1 run, Wide.

03:51 PM

wide

4.3 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, wide, 1 run, Wide.

03:51 PM

4.2 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, No run.

03:51 PM

FOUR

4.1 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

03:50 PM

FOUR

3.6 Zeerak Chughtai to Pero Bosnjak, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

03:49 PM

3.5 Zeerak Chughtai to Pero Bosnjak, No run.

03:48 PM

out

3.4 Zeerak Chughtai to Naseem Khan, out, OUT! c Vasil Hristov b Zeerak Chughtai.

03:47 PM

3.3 Zeerak Chughtai to Naseem Khan, No run.

03:47 PM

3.2 Zeerak Chughtai to Naseem Khan, No run.

03:47 PM

3.1 Zeerak Chughtai to Naseem Khan, No run.

03:47 PM

FOUR

2.6 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

03:46 PM

FOUR

2.5 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

03:46 PM

2.4 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

03:46 PM

2.3 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, No run, played towards covers.

03:46 PM

wide

2.3 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, wide, 1 run, Wide.

03:43 PM

2.2 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

03:43 PM

2.1 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, No run.

03:43 PM

1.6 Gagandeep Singh to Naseem Khan, No run, played towards mid off.

03:43 PM

1.5 Gagandeep Singh to Naseem Khan, byes, 4 runs, 4 Byes.

03:43 PM

1.4 Gagandeep Singh to Naseem Khan, No run.

03:43 PM

1.3 Gagandeep Singh to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

03:43 PM

FOUR

1.2 Gagandeep Singh to Wasal Kamal, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

03:43 PM

SIX

1.1 Gagandeep Singh to Wasal Kamal, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

03:43 PM

0.6 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, No run.

03:43 PM

FOUR

0.5 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

03:43 PM

0.4 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

03:43 PM

0.3 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, No run, played towards mid on.

03:43 PM

0.2 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, No run.

