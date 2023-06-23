Live Score-Bulgaria vs Croatia Live Cricket Score and Updates: BUL vs CRO Live Cricket Score, 2 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

70/0 (5.5 Ovs)
Zeerak Chughtai 20*(14) 3x4, 0x6
Zain Asif 43*(21) 5x4, 3x6
Sohail Ahmad 0.5 - 0 - 14 - 0
Wasal Kamal 3 - 0 - 32 - 0
05:13 PM
5.5 Sohail Ahmad to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
05:13 PM
5.4 Sohail Ahmad to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
05:12 PM
5.4 Sohail Ahmad to Zeerak Chughtai, wide, 1 run, Wide.
05:12 PM
5.3 Sohail Ahmad to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
05:11 PM
5.2 Sohail Ahmad to Zain Asif, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
05:11 PM
5.1 Sohail Ahmad to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
05:10 PM
4.6 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
05:09 PM
4.5 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
05:09 PM
4.5 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, wide, 1 run, Wide.
05:08 PM
4.4 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
05:08 PM
4.3 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run.
05:07 PM
4.2 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run, played towards covers.
05:07 PM
4.1 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run.
05:06 PM
3.6 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
05:05 PM
3.5 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, No run, played towards point.
05:05 PM
3.4 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
05:05 PM
3.3 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
05:05 PM
3.2 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, No run, played towards point.
05:05 PM
3.1 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
05:04 PM
2.6 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards mid wicket.
05:04 PM
2.6 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.
05:04 PM
2.5 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
05:04 PM
2.4 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run, played towards mid off.
05:04 PM
2.3 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run, played towards mid on.
05:04 PM
2.2 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
05:04 PM
2.1 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards mid off.
05:04 PM
1.6 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
05:04 PM
1.6 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, wide, 1 run, Wide.
05:04 PM
1.5 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
05:04 PM
1.4 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.
05:04 PM
1.3 Naseem Khan to Zain Asif, No run.
05:04 PM
1.2 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
05:04 PM
1.1 Naseem Khan to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
04:51 PM
0.6 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
04:50 PM
0.5 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run.
04:50 PM
0.4 Wasal Kamal to Zain Asif, No run, played towards mid off.
04:49 PM
0.3 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
04:49 PM
0.2 Wasal Kamal to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
04:31 PM
12.4 Prakash Mishra to Dominik Faletar, out, OUT! lbw b Prakash Mishra.
04:31 PM
12.3 Prakash Mishra to Dominik Faletar, No run.
04:31 PM
12.2 Prakash Mishra to Dominik Faletar, No run, played towards covers.
04:31 PM
12.1 Prakash Mishra to Dominik Faletar, No run, played towards covers.
04:30 PM
11.6 Gagandeep Singh to Antonio Faletar, No run.
04:28 PM
11.5 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, out, OUT! b Gagandeep Singh.
04:28 PM
11.4 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, No run, played towards mid on.
04:28 PM
11.3 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, No run.
04:28 PM
11.2 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, No run.
04:26 PM
11.1 Gagandeep Singh to Alen Magdalenic, out, OUT! run out (Huzaif Yousuf / Gagandeep Singh).
04:26 PM
10.6 Prakash Mishra to Hrvoje Hajnic, No run, played towards square leg.
04:24 PM
10.5 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, out, OUT! lbw b Prakash Mishra.
04:23 PM
10.4 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
04:22 PM
10.3 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
04:22 PM
10.2 Prakash Mishra to Alen Magdalenic, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
04:21 PM
10.1 Prakash Mishra to Alen Magdalenic, No run.
04:21 PM
9.6 Delrick Vinu to Alen Magdalenic, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
04:20 PM
9.5 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
04:19 PM
9.4 Delrick Vinu to Alen Magdalenic, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
04:19 PM
9.3 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
04:18 PM
9.2 Delrick Vinu to Luka Stubbs, out, OUT! run out (Zeerak Chughtai / Delrick Vinu).
04:17 PM
9.1 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
04:16 PM
8.6 Prakash Mishra to Luka Stubbs, No run, played towards point.
04:16 PM
8.5 Prakash Mishra to Luka Stubbs, No run.
04:15 PM
8.4 Prakash Mishra to Luka Stubbs, No run.
04:15 PM
8.3 Prakash Mishra to Vedran Zanko, out, OUT! b Prakash Mishra.
04:12 PM
8.2 Prakash Mishra to Akshay Daxini, out, OUT! c Vasil Hristov b Prakash Mishra.
04:12 PM
8.1 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
04:08 PM
7.6 Delrick Vinu to Akshay Daxini, No run, played towards mid off.
04:07 PM
7.5 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
04:07 PM
7.4 Delrick Vinu to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
04:06 PM
7.3 Delrick Vinu to Akshay Daxini, No run, played towards covers.
04:06 PM
7.2 Delrick Vinu to Sohail Ahmad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
04:05 PM
7.1 Delrick Vinu to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
04:04 PM
6.6 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, No run.
04:03 PM
6.6 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, wide, 1 run, Wide.
04:03 PM
6.5 Prakash Mishra to Sohail Ahmad, No run, played towards mid on.
04:02 PM
6.4 Prakash Mishra to Wasal Kamal, out, OUT! b Prakash Mishra.
04:01 PM
6.3 Prakash Mishra to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
04:01 PM
6.2 Prakash Mishra to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
04:00 PM
6.2 Prakash Mishra to Wasal Kamal, wide, 1 run, Wide.
04:00 PM
6.1 Prakash Mishra to Wasal Kamal, No run.
03:59 PM
5.6 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, No run, played towards mid wicket.
03:58 PM
5.6 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, wide, 1 run, Wide.
03:58 PM
5.5 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, No run, played towards mid on.
03:57 PM
5.4 Zeerak Chughtai to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
03:57 PM
5.3 Zeerak Chughtai to Wasal Kamal, No run.
03:56 PM
5.2 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
03:56 PM
5.1 Zeerak Chughtai to Akshay Daxini, No run.
03:55 PM
4.6 Danyal Raja to Akshay Daxini, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
03:54 PM
4.5 Danyal Raja to Pero Bosnjak, out, OUT! c Vasil Hristov b Danyal Raja.
03:53 PM
4.4 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
03:53 PM
4.3 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, byes, 4 runs, 4 Byes.
03:52 PM
4.3 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, wide, 1 run, Wide.
03:51 PM
4.3 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, wide, 1 run, Wide.
03:51 PM
4.2 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, No run.
03:51 PM
4.1 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
03:50 PM
3.6 Zeerak Chughtai to Pero Bosnjak, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
03:49 PM
3.5 Zeerak Chughtai to Pero Bosnjak, No run.
03:48 PM
3.4 Zeerak Chughtai to Naseem Khan, out, OUT! c Vasil Hristov b Zeerak Chughtai.
03:47 PM
3.3 Zeerak Chughtai to Naseem Khan, No run.
03:47 PM
3.2 Zeerak Chughtai to Naseem Khan, No run.
03:47 PM
3.1 Zeerak Chughtai to Naseem Khan, No run.
03:47 PM
2.6 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
03:46 PM
2.5 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
03:46 PM
2.4 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
03:46 PM
2.3 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, No run, played towards covers.
03:46 PM
2.3 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, wide, 1 run, Wide.
03:43 PM
2.2 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
03:43 PM
2.1 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, No run.
03:43 PM
1.6 Gagandeep Singh to Naseem Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
03:43 PM
1.5 Gagandeep Singh to Naseem Khan, byes, 4 runs, 4 Byes.
03:43 PM
1.4 Gagandeep Singh to Naseem Khan, No run.
03:43 PM
1.3 Gagandeep Singh to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
03:43 PM
1.2 Gagandeep Singh to Wasal Kamal, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
03:43 PM
1.1 Gagandeep Singh to Wasal Kamal, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
03:43 PM
0.6 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, No run.
03:43 PM
0.5 Danyal Raja to Naseem Khan, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
03:43 PM
0.4 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
03:43 PM
0.3 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, No run, played towards mid on.
03:43 PM
0.2 Danyal Raja to Wasal Kamal, No run.
