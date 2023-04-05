Advertisement

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Updated: April 5, 2023 1:33 PM IST
Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

  Live Blog
Canada

31/0 (7.3 Ovs)

Matthew Spoors 10*(23) 1x4, 0x6

Aaron Johnson 16*(22) 1x4, 1x6

Semo Kamea 3.3 - 0 - 17 - 0

Chad Soper 4 - 0 - 10 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

13:33 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

7.1 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:33 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

6.6 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid on.

13:31 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

6.5 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

13:31 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

6.4 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards point.

13:30 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

6.3 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.

13:30 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

6.2 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

13:30 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

6.1 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, No run.

13:29 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

5.6 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid on.

13:28 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

5.5 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.

13:27 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

5.4 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

13:27 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

5.3 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards point.

13:26 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

5.2 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards covers.

13:22 PM

SIX

5.1 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.

13:21 PM

FOUR

4.6 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

13:20 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

4.5 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:20 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

4.4 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

13:19 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

4.3 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.

13:19 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

4.2 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:19 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

4.1 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:18 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

3.6 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run.

13:17 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

3.5 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:16 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

3.4 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards covers.

13:16 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

3.3 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run.

13:15 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

3.2 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

13:15 PM

wide

3.2 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:15 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

3.1 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:14 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

2.6 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid off.

13:14 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

2.5 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, No run.

13:13 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

2.4 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

13:13 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

2.3 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.

13:13 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

2.2 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:13 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

2.1 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:10 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

1.6 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run.

13:09 PM

FOUR

1.5 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.

13:08 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

1.4 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards covers.

13:08 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

1.3 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards covers.

13:07 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

1.2 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

13:07 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

1.1 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, leg byes, 4 runs, 4 Leg byes.

13:04 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

0.6 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:04 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

0.5 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:04 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

0.4 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:03 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

0.3 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:03 PM

Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

0.2 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

