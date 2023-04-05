Live Score-Canada vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs PNG 15 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

31/0 (7.3 Ovs)
Matthew Spoors 10*(23) 1x4, 0x6
Aaron Johnson 16*(22) 1x4, 1x6
Semo Kamea 3.3 - 0 - 17 - 0
Chad Soper 4 - 0 - 10 - 0
13:33 PM
7.1 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:33 PM
6.6 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid on.
13:31 PM
6.5 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13:31 PM
6.4 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards point.
13:30 PM
6.3 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
13:30 PM
6.2 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
13:30 PM
6.1 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, No run.
13:29 PM
5.6 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid on.
13:28 PM
5.5 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
13:27 PM
5.4 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13:27 PM
5.3 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards point.
13:26 PM
5.2 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards covers.
13:22 PM
5.1 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.
13:21 PM
4.6 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
13:20 PM
4.5 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:20 PM
4.4 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
13:19 PM
4.3 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
13:19 PM
4.2 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:19 PM
4.1 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:18 PM
3.6 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run.
13:17 PM
3.5 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:16 PM
3.4 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards covers.
13:16 PM
3.3 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run.
13:15 PM
3.2 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
13:15 PM
3.2 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:15 PM
3.1 Semo Kamea to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:14 PM
2.6 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid off.
13:14 PM
2.5 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, No run.
13:13 PM
2.4 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13:13 PM
2.3 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
13:13 PM
2.2 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:13 PM
2.1 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:10 PM
1.6 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run.
13:09 PM
1.5 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
13:08 PM
1.4 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards covers.
13:08 PM
1.3 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards covers.
13:07 PM
1.2 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
13:07 PM
1.1 Semo Kamea to Aaron Johnson, leg byes, 4 runs, 4 Leg byes.
13:04 PM
0.6 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:04 PM
0.5 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:04 PM
0.4 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:03 PM
0.3 Chad Soper to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:03 PM
0.2 Chad Soper to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
