Live score Cayman Islands vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAY vs BAH Live Cricket Score, 1 match Live cricket score at St Albans Club, Corimayo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

20:34 PM
out
19.5 Narendra Ekanayake to Thilina Hewa, out, OUT! c Sandeep Goud b Narendra Ekanayake.
20:32 PM
out
19.4 Narendra Ekanayake to Conroy Wright, out, OUT! c Marc Taylor b Narendra Ekanayake.
20:31 PM
19.3 Narendra Ekanayake to Conroy Wright, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
20:31 PM
19.2 Narendra Ekanayake to Conroy Wright, No run.
20:30 PM
19.1 Narendra Ekanayake to Conroy Wright, No run.
20:28 PM
out
18.6 Kervon Hinds to Adrian Wright, out, OUT! b Kervon Hinds.
20:28 PM
18.5 Kervon Hinds to Adrian Wright, No run.
20:27 PM
18.4 Kervon Hinds to Adrian Wright, No run.
20:27 PM
out
18.3 Kervon Hinds to Troy Taylor, out, OUT! b Kervon Hinds.
20:26 PM
18.2 Kervon Hinds to Troy Taylor, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards third man.
20:24 PM
out
18.1 Kervon Hinds to Sacha De Alwis, out, OUT! c Festus Benn b Kervon Hinds.
20:23 PM
17.6 Narendra Ekanayake to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
20:22 PM
SIX
17.5 Narendra Ekanayake to Sacha De Alwis, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
20:21 PM
17.4 Narendra Ekanayake to Conroy Wright, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
20:20 PM
17.3 Narendra Ekanayake to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
20:20 PM
17.2 Narendra Ekanayake to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid wicket.
20:19 PM
FOUR
17.1 Narendra Ekanayake to Sacha De Alwis, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
20:18 PM
16.6 Kervon Hinds to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
20:17 PM
16.5 Kervon Hinds to Conroy Wright, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
20:17 PM
16.4 Kervon Hinds to Conroy Wright, No run, played towards covers.
20:15 PM
out
16.3 Kervon Hinds to Alistair Ifill, out, OUT! c Marc Taylor b Kervon Hinds.
20:14 PM
16.2 Kervon Hinds to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
20:13 PM
FOUR
16.1 Kervon Hinds to Sacha De Alwis, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
20:13 PM
15.6 Festus Benn to Alistair Ifill, No run.
20:12 PM
15.5 Festus Benn to Alistair Ifill, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
20:12 PM
15.4 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
20:12 PM
15.3 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid on.
20:12 PM
15.2 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards point.
20:10 PM
FOUR
15.1 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
20:09 PM
14.6 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
20:08 PM
14.5 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid on.
20:08 PM
14.4 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards point.
20:08 PM
SIX
14.3 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
20:08 PM
14.2 Marc Taylor to Alistair Ifill, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
20:07 PM
14.1 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
20:06 PM
13.6 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
20:05 PM
13.5 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid on.
20:05 PM
13.4 Festus Benn to Alistair Ifill, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
20:05 PM
13.3 Festus Benn to Alistair Ifill, No run, played towards covers.
20:04 PM
out
13.2 Festus Benn to Patrick Heron, out, OUT! c Dwight Wheatley b Festus Benn.
20:02 PM
13.1 Festus Benn to Patrick Heron, No run.
20:01 PM
12.6 Marc Taylor to Patrick Heron, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
20:01 PM
12.5 Marc Taylor to Patrick Heron, No run.
20:01 PM
12.4 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
20:01 PM
12.3 Marc Taylor to Patrick Heron, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
20:00 PM
12.2 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
20:00 PM
12.1 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid off.
19:58 PM
11.6 Festus Benn to Patrick Heron, No run, played towards point.
19:57 PM
out
11.5 Festus Benn to Ramon Sealy, out, OUT! c Kervon Hinds b Festus Benn.
19:57 PM
11.4 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:56 PM
11.3 Festus Benn to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:56 PM
11.2 Festus Benn to Ramon Sealy, No run.
19:55 PM
11.1 Festus Benn to Ramon Sealy, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
19:54 PM
10.6 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
19:54 PM
10.5 Marc Taylor to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:52 PM
out
10.4 Marc Taylor to Paul Manning, out, OUT! st Julio Jemison b Marc Taylor.
19:52 PM
10.3 Marc Taylor to Paul Manning, No run.
19:51 PM
10.2 Marc Taylor to Paul Manning, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:51 PM
10.1 Marc Taylor to Paul Manning, No run, played towards square leg.
19:47 PM
9.6 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards covers.
19:47 PM
9.5 Festus Benn to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid on.
19:47 PM
9.4 Festus Benn to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:47 PM
9.3 Festus Benn to Paul Manning, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
19:46 PM
9.2 Festus Benn to Paul Manning, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
19:45 PM
9.1 Festus Benn to Paul Manning, No run.
19:44 PM
8.6 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards third man.
19:44 PM
8.5 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards point.
19:43 PM
8.4 Marc Taylor to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:42 PM
8.3 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19:42 PM
8.2 Marc Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run.
19:41 PM
8.1 Marc Taylor to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19:41 PM
7.6 Gregory Taylor to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:40 PM
7.5 Gregory Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
19:40 PM
FOUR
7.4 Gregory Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
19:40 PM
7.3 Gregory Taylor to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19:40 PM
7.2 Gregory Taylor to Paul Manning, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
19:40 PM
7.1 Gregory Taylor to Paul Manning, No run, played towards covers.
19:38 PM
SIX
6.6 Jonathan Barry to Sacha De Alwis, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
19:38 PM
FOUR
6.5 Jonathan Barry to Sacha De Alwis, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
19:38 PM
6.4 Jonathan Barry to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid on.
19:33 PM
SIX
6.3 Jonathan Barry to Sacha De Alwis, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
19:32 PM
6.2 Jonathan Barry to Sacha De Alwis, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
19:32 PM
6.1 Jonathan Barry to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:28 PM
5.6 Gregory Taylor to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:28 PM
5.5 Gregory Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
19:27 PM
5.4 Gregory Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards square leg.
19:27 PM
5.3 Gregory Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid on.
19:26 PM
5.2 Gregory Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards square leg.
19:26 PM
5.1 Gregory Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards point.
19:26 PM
wide
5.1 Gregory Taylor to Sacha De Alwis, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:24 PM
FOUR
4.6 Junior Scott to Paul Manning, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
19:22 PM
4.5 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:22 PM
4.4 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards point.
19:22 PM
4.3 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards square leg.
19:21 PM
4.2 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards point.
19:20 PM
SIX
4.1 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
19:19 PM
3.6 Kervon Hinds to Paul Manning, No run, played towards covers.
19:17 PM
out
3.5 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, out, OUT! c Festus Benn b Kervon Hinds.
19:16 PM
3.4 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, No run, played towards point.
19:16 PM
FOUR
3.3 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
19:15 PM
FOUR
3.2 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
19:14 PM
3.1 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, No run, played towards mid off.
19:13 PM
2.6 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid off.
19:13 PM
2.5 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards square leg.
19:12 PM
2.4 Junior Scott to Brian Corbin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:11 PM
2.3 Junior Scott to Brian Corbin, No run, played towards square leg.
19:11 PM
FOUR
2.2 Junior Scott to Brian Corbin, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
19:11 PM
2.1 Junior Scott to Brian Corbin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
19:10 PM
1.6 Kervon Hinds to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards mid off.
19:09 PM
1.5 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
19:08 PM
1.4 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, No run.
19:07 PM
1.3 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, No run, played towards mid off.
19:07 PM
1.2 Kervon Hinds to Brian Corbin, No run.
19:07 PM
1.1 Kervon Hinds to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:05 PM
0.6 Junior Scott to Brian Corbin, No run.
19:05 PM
0.5 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:05 PM
FOUR
0.4 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
19:05 PM
0.3 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards point.
19:05 PM
0.2 Junior Scott to Sacha De Alwis, No run, played towards square leg.
