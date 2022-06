Load More

Live IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Weather Updates

IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Weather Updates: Hello and welcome to the build-up to the second T20I between India and Ireland at The Village, Dublin. For all the concerned fans, who were disappointed with rain interruptions in the 1st T20I, the news coming in is not very promising for the second T20I either as there are nearly 80 per cent chances of rain today. As per the latest reports, it has been raining in Dublin. The good part though is that the skies are likely to clear up by the time the match starts. The game will start at 4:30 PM Local time, 9:00 PM IST, which is still a fair distance away. We’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that we get a full game today.

Speaking about the game, India were outstanding in the first T20I and Ireland will need a significant improvement in their performance to challenge this Indian team. The Men in Blue are likely to make a few changes in their combination and give chance to players who missed out in the first game. Sanju Samson is all set to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is struggling with an injury. The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi can also get a game. But for all that to happen, the rain gods need to ease out. Stay tuned as we bring all the weather updates live from Dublin.