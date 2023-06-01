LIVE NOW
Live England vs Ireland Day 1 score: England will take on Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's from June 1: The match will serve as a preparation for the Three Lions ahead of the marquee Ashes series against Australia. England under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum has been demolishing opposition with their newly adopted Bazball strategy and it will be put to the test again against a depleted Irish side.
Ireland and England have played once before in a Test match where England beat Ireland by 143 runs. However, Ireland had the match under control when they bowled out England for a mere 85 in the first inning. However, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback to register a win. Ireland needed just 182 to pull off a massive win but were bowled out for a mere 38. However, Ireland have matured as a cricket team and cannot be counted out.
England vs Ireland Lord's Test June 1-4 Pitch Report
The Lord's surface will help the bowlers on the first two days before it becomes easier to bat on the following days. There could be some inconsistent bounce and a bit of a turn on the final day.
England vs Ireland Lord's Test June 1-4 Weather Report
The conditions will be overcast on the first three days and there may be a couple of rain spells as well. Day 4 will be the best day for cricket with clear sky before overcast conditions return for the final day. The temperature will be on the lower side and will hover around 10 degrees.
England vs Ireland Lord's Test Playing 11s
England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach
Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Tom Mayes, Matthew Foster, Foinn Hand
England have named their playing 11 for the Test against Ireland
It's the official start of England summer and Three Lions begin their Ashes preparations with one-off Test against England.
