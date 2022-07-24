LIVE ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Scorecard, Headingley: Series Decider Underway In Leeds

Live Updates

  • 4:40 PM IST

    ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: The partnership has been broken as the centurion of the first game, Rassie van der Dussen departs. Loopy leg break on the stumps, Dussen went for the slog sweep, failed to connect properly and gave an easy catch to Bairstow at deep square. SA 99/2 in 16.4 overs.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: 50 for De Kock In Just 39 Balls. What a knock he is playing. He has laid a platform for South Africa to post a big total on the board. 92/1 in 15 overs.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: De Kock and Janneman Malan have added 57 runs in 50 balls and South Africa’s innings is galloping at the moment. They have raced to 81/1 in 13.4 overs.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: South Africa have recovered well from the early blow and have scored 60 in the first 10 overs. Quinton De Kock is looking dangerous and has raced to 37 in 29 balls.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: Once again South Africa have lost an early wicket and it’s the big wicket of Jannemamn Malan. David Willey provides an early breakthrough. SA 24/1 in 5.1

  • 3:40 PM IST

    ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: Reece Topley has been brilliant with the new ball and SA openers have to be watchful against him. SA 5/0 in 2.2

  • 3:36 PM IST

    ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Updates: SA batters have to bat better than what they did in the second ODI. They need runs from the top order, especially De Kock

  • 3:35 PM IST
    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

    South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
  • 3:35 PM IST

    SA Have Won The Toss And Opted To Bat

LIVE ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Scorecard, Headingley: Series Decider Underway In Leeds
LIVE Score England vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Leeds, Today’s Latest Match Updates: England will be pleased with their performance in the second ODI. With series at stake, England put on a spirited show and defeated South Africa by 118 runs. They scored 201 runs in 29 overs in a rain curtailed game, thanks to vital knocks by Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey before Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Moeen Ali helped England bowl out South Africa for 83. (SCORECARD) Earlier, in the first ODI, a century from Rassie van der Dussen, and half centuries from Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram helped South Africa post 333. England, in reply, could only manage 271 as they lost the game by 62 runs. Joe Root scored 86 in the match but other batters failed to contribute. (FULL SCORECARD) Squads: England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Reece Topley, David Willey, Craig Overton South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams