LIVE ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Scorecard, Headingley: Series Decider Underway In Leeds

LIVE Score England vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Leeds, Today’s Latest Match Updates: England will be pleased with their performance in the second ODI. With series at stake, England put on a spirited show and defeated South Africa by 118 runs. They scored 201 runs in 29 overs in a rain curtailed game, thanks to vital knocks by Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey before Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Moeen Ali helped England bowl out South Africa for 83. (SCORECARD) Earlier, in the first ODI, a century from Rassie van der Dussen, and half centuries from Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram helped South Africa post 333. England, in reply, could only manage 271 as they lost the game by 62 runs. Joe Root scored 86 in the match but other batters failed to contribute. (FULL SCORECARD) Squads: England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Reece Topley, David Willey, Craig Overton South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams