FIFA World Cup 2022, Germany Vs Japan | Highlight: Doan, Asano Score As JAP Stun GER 2-1

Highlight Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany got a 1-0 lead over Japan at the half time. However, Japan performed exceptionally well too. They created many openings but failed to turn them into goals. Ilkay Gundogan scored the first goal of the match with a penalty in the 33rd minutes. Germany got another opportunity to score the sec0nd goal and they scored it too but it was denied because of offside rule.

Not in the best of form at the moment, Germany would like to change change their fortunes when they take on Asian powerhouse Japan in a Group E encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday. Coached by Hansi Flick, Germany have won just two in their last six. To add more to that, the 2014 champions lost winger Leroy Sane to knee injury just before coming to Qatar. On the other hand, Japan too won twice, drew twice and lost two in the last six games.

FIFA World Cup Teams

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Julian Brandt, Niklas Füllkrug, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima, Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Yuta Nakayama, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma, Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda.