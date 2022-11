FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco Vs Croatia | Live Score: MAR, CRO Yet To Find Opening Goal

LIVE Morocco Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022: 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia will aim to better their performance in Qatar when they take on Morocco in an exciting Group F fixture on Wednesday. With a relatively new and young side compared to what they had in Russia four years ago, Croatia start as overwhelming favourites and will be eying for a perfect start in Luka Modric’s swansong. On the other hand, Morocco, ranked 22nd, are on a five match unbeaten streak and will be aiming to progress to the knockouts.

FIFA World Cup Teams

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Badr Benoun, Romain Saiss, Yahya Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Jabrane, Anass Zaroury, Hakim Ziyech, Abde Ezzalzouli, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Youssef En-Nesyri, Walid Cheddira, Abderrazak Hamed Allah

Croatia: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo, Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić, Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja