Live Score-Gibraltar vs Portugal Live Cricket Score and Updates: GIB vs POR Live Cricket Score, 8 match Live cricket score at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Updated: May 7, 2023 7:41 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Gibraltar

122/5 (19.4 Ovs)

James Fitzgerald 24*(14) 3x4, 1x6

Louis Bruce 57*(52) 7x4, 1x6

Najam Shahzad 2.4 - 0 - 26 - 1

Francoise Stoman 4 - 0 - 27 - 0

19:41 PM

FOUR

19.4 Najam Shahzad to James Fitzgerald, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

19:41 PM

19.3 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

19:40 PM

19.2 Najam Shahzad to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:40 PM

SIX

19.1 Najam Shahzad to James Fitzgerald, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

19:39 PM

18.6 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards point.

19:38 PM

18.5 Francoise Stoman to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

19:37 PM

18.4 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

19:37 PM

18.3 Francoise Stoman to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

19:37 PM

18.2 Francoise Stoman to James Fitzgerald, No run.

19:37 PM

18.1 Francoise Stoman to James Fitzgerald, No run.

19:37 PM

17.6 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.

19:34 PM

17.5 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.

19:34 PM

17.4 Junaid Khan to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

19:32 PM

17.3 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.

19:32 PM

17.2 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.

19:31 PM

17.1 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.

19:31 PM

wide

17.1 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, wide, 1 run, Wide.

19:30 PM

FOUR

16.6 Suman Ghimire to James Fitzgerald, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

19:29 PM

16.5 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, byes, 1 run, Bye.

19:28 PM

FOUR

16.4 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

19:28 PM

16.3 Suman Ghimire to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

19:27 PM

16.2 Suman Ghimire to James Fitzgerald, No run.

19:27 PM

16.1 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

19:26 PM

FOUR

15.6 Rana Sarwar to James Fitzgerald, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

19:25 PM

15.5 Rana Sarwar to James Fitzgerald, byes, 4 runs, 4 Byes.

19:24 PM

15.4 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:23 PM

15.3 Rana Sarwar to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

19:22 PM

out

15.2 Rana Sarwar to Kenroy Nestor, out, OUT! c Francoise Stoman b Rana Sarwar.

19:21 PM

15.1 Rana Sarwar to Kenroy Nestor, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.

19:20 PM

14.6 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

19:20 PM

14.5 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run.

19:19 PM

14.4 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run.

19:19 PM

14.3 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run, played towards third man.

19:19 PM

14.2 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run.

19:18 PM

14.1 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run.

19:17 PM

13.6 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, No run.

19:17 PM

13.5 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, No run.

19:16 PM

wide

13.5 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, wide, 1 run, Wide.

19:16 PM

13.4 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, No run.

19:15 PM

wide

13.4 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, wide, 1 run, Wide.

19:14 PM

13.3 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

19:14 PM

13.2 Rana Sarwar to Kenroy Nestor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:13 PM

13.1 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:11 PM

out

12.6 Suman Ghimire to Kayron Stagno, out, OUT! b Suman Ghimire.

19:11 PM

12.5 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

19:10 PM

12.4 Suman Ghimire to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

19:10 PM

12.3 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

19:10 PM

12.2 Suman Ghimire to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

19:10 PM

wide

12.2 Suman Ghimire to Kayron Stagno, wide, 1 run, Wide.

19:09 PM

12.1 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.

19:07 PM

11.6 Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards covers.

19:07 PM

11.5 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:06 PM

11.4 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.

19:06 PM

SIX

11.3 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.

19:05 PM

11.2 Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:04 PM

11.1 Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, No run.

19:04 PM

10.6 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards square leg.

19:03 PM

10.5 Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

19:03 PM

SIX

10.4 Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, SIX, Six! Played towards covers.

19:03 PM

10.3 Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards mid off.

19:03 PM

10.2 Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards covers.

19:01 PM

out

10.1 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, out, OUT! st Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo.

18:59 PM

9.6 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.

18:58 PM

FOUR

9.5 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

18:58 PM

9.4 Francoise Stoman to Iain Latin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

18:57 PM

9.3 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

18:57 PM

9.2 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.

18:57 PM

9.1 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.

18:55 PM

8.6 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.

18:55 PM

8.5 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.

18:55 PM

8.4 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

18:54 PM

FOUR

8.3 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

18:53 PM

FOUR

8.2 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

18:53 PM

8.1 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.

18:52 PM

7.6 Francoise Stoman to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.

18:51 PM

7.5 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

18:51 PM

7.4 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.

18:50 PM

7.3 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.

18:50 PM

wide

7.3 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, wide, 1 run, Wide.

18:49 PM

FOUR

7.2 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

18:49 PM

FOUR

7.1 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

18:47 PM

6.6 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

18:47 PM

6.5 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

18:47 PM

6.4 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards point.

18:46 PM

6.3 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.

18:46 PM

6.2 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid on.

18:45 PM

6.1 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

18:45 PM

5.6 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.

18:44 PM

5.5 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run.

18:43 PM

5.4 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

18:42 PM

5.3 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.

18:41 PM

5.2 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run.

18:41 PM

5.1 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

18:40 PM

4.6 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid on.

18:39 PM

4.5 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

18:39 PM

4.4 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.

18:38 PM

4.3 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid wicket.

18:38 PM

4.2 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

18:36 PM

out

4.1 Md Siraj Nipo to Julian Freyone, out, OUT! c Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo.

18:34 PM

3.6 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, No run.

18:33 PM

3.5 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

18:33 PM

FOUR

3.4 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

18:32 PM

3.3 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards covers.

18:32 PM

3.2 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

18:31 PM

FOUR

3.1 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

18:30 PM

2.6 Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards covers.

18:30 PM

2.5 Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.

18:29 PM

2.4 Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards third man.

18:28 PM

2.3 Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.

18:28 PM

2.2 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

18:28 PM

2.1 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards point.

18:27 PM

1.6 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

18:26 PM

1.5 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, No run.

18:25 PM

1.4 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

18:25 PM

wide

1.4 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, wide, 1 run, Wide.

18:25 PM

1.3 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards mid wicket.

18:24 PM

1.2 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.

18:24 PM

wide

1.2 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, wide, 1 run, Wide.

18:23 PM

out

1.1 Najam Shahzad to Bryan Zammit, out, OUT! lbw b Najam Shahzad.

18:21 PM

0.6 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.

18:21 PM

0.5 Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.

18:20 PM

0.4 Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.

18:19 PM

0.3 Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.

18:19 PM

0.2 Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run, played towards covers.

