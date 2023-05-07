Live Score-Gibraltar vs Portugal Live Cricket Score and Updates: GIB vs POR Live Cricket Score, 8 match Live cricket score at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

122/5 (19.4 Ovs)
James Fitzgerald 24*(14) 3x4, 1x6
Louis Bruce 57*(52) 7x4, 1x6
Najam Shahzad 2.4 - 0 - 26 - 1
Francoise Stoman 4 - 0 - 27 - 0
19:41 PM
19.4 Najam Shahzad to James Fitzgerald, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
19:41 PM
19.3 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:40 PM
19.2 Najam Shahzad to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:40 PM
19.1 Najam Shahzad to James Fitzgerald, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
19:39 PM
18.6 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards point.
19:38 PM
18.5 Francoise Stoman to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
19:37 PM
18.4 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:37 PM
18.3 Francoise Stoman to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
19:37 PM
18.2 Francoise Stoman to James Fitzgerald, No run.
19:37 PM
18.1 Francoise Stoman to James Fitzgerald, No run.
19:37 PM
17.6 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.
19:34 PM
17.5 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.
19:34 PM
17.4 Junaid Khan to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19:32 PM
17.3 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
19:32 PM
17.2 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.
19:31 PM
17.1 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.
19:31 PM
17.1 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:30 PM
16.6 Suman Ghimire to James Fitzgerald, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
19:29 PM
16.5 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, byes, 1 run, Bye.
19:28 PM
16.4 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
19:28 PM
16.3 Suman Ghimire to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:27 PM
16.2 Suman Ghimire to James Fitzgerald, No run.
19:27 PM
16.1 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:26 PM
15.6 Rana Sarwar to James Fitzgerald, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
19:25 PM
15.5 Rana Sarwar to James Fitzgerald, byes, 4 runs, 4 Byes.
19:24 PM
15.4 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:23 PM
15.3 Rana Sarwar to James Fitzgerald, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:22 PM
15.2 Rana Sarwar to Kenroy Nestor, out, OUT! c Francoise Stoman b Rana Sarwar.
19:21 PM
15.1 Rana Sarwar to Kenroy Nestor, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
19:20 PM
14.6 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:20 PM
14.5 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run.
19:19 PM
14.4 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run.
19:19 PM
14.3 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run, played towards third man.
19:19 PM
14.2 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run.
19:18 PM
14.1 Suman Ghimire to Kenroy Nestor, No run.
19:17 PM
13.6 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, No run.
19:17 PM
13.5 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, No run.
19:16 PM
13.5 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:16 PM
13.4 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, No run.
19:15 PM
13.4 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:14 PM
13.3 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
19:14 PM
13.2 Rana Sarwar to Kenroy Nestor, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:13 PM
13.1 Rana Sarwar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:11 PM
12.6 Suman Ghimire to Kayron Stagno, out, OUT! b Suman Ghimire.
19:11 PM
12.5 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:10 PM
12.4 Suman Ghimire to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19:10 PM
12.3 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:10 PM
12.2 Suman Ghimire to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:10 PM
12.2 Suman Ghimire to Kayron Stagno, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:09 PM
12.1 Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
19:07 PM
11.6 Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards covers.
19:07 PM
11.5 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:06 PM
11.4 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
19:06 PM
11.3 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
19:05 PM
11.2 Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:04 PM
11.1 Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, No run.
19:04 PM
10.6 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards square leg.
19:03 PM
10.5 Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:03 PM
10.4 Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, SIX, Six! Played towards covers.
19:03 PM
10.3 Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards mid off.
19:03 PM
10.2 Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards covers.
19:01 PM
10.1 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, out, OUT! st Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo.
18:59 PM
9.6 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
18:58 PM
9.5 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
18:58 PM
9.4 Francoise Stoman to Iain Latin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
18:57 PM
9.3 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
18:57 PM
9.2 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
18:57 PM
9.1 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
18:55 PM
8.6 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
18:55 PM
8.5 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
18:55 PM
8.4 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
18:54 PM
8.3 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
18:53 PM
8.2 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
18:53 PM
8.1 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
18:52 PM
7.6 Francoise Stoman to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
18:51 PM
7.5 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
18:51 PM
7.4 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
18:50 PM
7.3 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
18:50 PM
7.3 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, wide, 1 run, Wide.
18:49 PM
7.2 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
18:49 PM
7.1 Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
18:47 PM
6.6 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
18:47 PM
6.5 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
18:47 PM
6.4 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards point.
18:46 PM
6.3 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
18:46 PM
6.2 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid on.
18:45 PM
6.1 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
18:45 PM
5.6 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
18:44 PM
5.5 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run.
18:43 PM
5.4 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
18:42 PM
5.3 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
18:41 PM
5.2 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run.
18:41 PM
5.1 Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
18:40 PM
4.6 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid on.
18:39 PM
4.5 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
18:39 PM
4.4 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
18:38 PM
4.3 Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid wicket.
18:38 PM
4.2 Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
18:36 PM
4.1 Md Siraj Nipo to Julian Freyone, out, OUT! c Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo.
18:34 PM
3.6 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, No run.
18:33 PM
3.5 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
18:33 PM
3.4 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
18:32 PM
3.3 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards covers.
18:32 PM
3.2 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
18:31 PM
3.1 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
18:30 PM
2.6 Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards covers.
18:30 PM
2.5 Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
18:29 PM
2.4 Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards third man.
18:28 PM
2.3 Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
18:28 PM
2.2 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
18:28 PM
2.1 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards point.
18:27 PM
1.6 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
18:26 PM
1.5 Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, No run.
18:25 PM
1.4 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
18:25 PM
1.4 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, wide, 1 run, Wide.
18:25 PM
1.3 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards mid wicket.
18:24 PM
1.2 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
18:24 PM
1.2 Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, wide, 1 run, Wide.
18:23 PM
1.1 Najam Shahzad to Bryan Zammit, out, OUT! lbw b Najam Shahzad.
18:21 PM
0.6 Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.
18:21 PM
0.5 Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
18:20 PM
0.4 Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.
18:19 PM
0.3 Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.
18:19 PM
0.2 Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run, played towards covers.
