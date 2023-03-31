Live Score-Gujarat vs Chennai Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK 1 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

78/3 (8.3 Ovs)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 44*(22) 3x4, 4x6
Ambati Rayudu 1*(1) 0x4, 0x6
Alzarri Joseph 0.3 - 0 - 6 - 0
Rashid Khan 2 - 0 - 13 - 2
20:23 PM
8.2 Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, No run.
20:23 PM
8.1 Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, Six!
20:21 PM
7.6 Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Keeps it short and bowls it around leg stump, this is flicked away behind square on the leg side for one more.
20:21 PM
7.5 Rashid Khan to Ambati Rayudu, 1 run, Shorter one around middle, Ambati RayuduÂ shuffles across and works it away through mid-wicket for a single.
20:20 PM
Ambati RayuduÂ comes out to bat.Â
20:19 PM
7.4 Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another sharp take from Wriddhiman SahaÂ behind the sticks and Rashid KhanÂ has his second wicket as well. Rashid bowls it quicker and a bit shorter. It is the googly yet again and this oneÂ goes away quickly from the off stump but doesn't turn much. Ben StokesÂ looks to cut off the back foot but edges it and Saha grabs it with both hands. Chennai lose yet another wicket and are three down now.
20:18 PM
7.3 Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes, FOUR, FOUR! Crunched! Ben StokesÂ pre-meditates and shuffles across a bit. Rashid KhanÂ smartly fires it full and outside off, Stokes seems to fall over but reaches out and slaps this one through mid off for a boundary.
20:18 PM
7.2 Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Quicker one at the stumps, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ turns this one to mid-wicket for a run.
20:17 PM
7.1 Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes, 1 run, Shorter delivery on middle, Ben StokesÂ works this one through mid on and picks up a single.
20:16 PM
6.6 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, What a miss! Bowled on a hard length over middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ simply bunts it in front of covers and looks for the single. Ben StokesÂ sends him back but Gaikwad looks to be in trouble.Â Shubman GillÂ picks up the ball and has plenty of time but misses theÂ shy at the batter's endÂ and Gaikwad wasn't even in the frame.
20:15 PM
6.5 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Full and around off, driven along the ground this time toward mid off.
20:14 PM
6.4 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! Wow, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is middling the ball pleasantly here. In the slot again from Hardik PandyaÂ around off, Gaikwad simply presses forward and lofts it a long way over the long off fence to make it back-to-back maximums.
20:11 PM
6.3 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! Extraordinary shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad! On a fullish length around off, Gaikwad stays put and plays a lovely lofted cover drive and the ball goes high and just over the wide long off fence as well for a maximum. The ball might have hit the spider cam and the umpires are having a look. If this is called a dead ball, Gaikwad would consider himself very unlucky. After checking from a few different angles, the six stands and Gaikwad will be happy.
20:10 PM
6.2 Hardik Pandya to Ben Stokes, 1 run, Good running! Good length around middle and comes back into the left-hander. Ben StokesÂ nudges it down toward silly point and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ calls him for a quick single.
20:09 PM
6.1 Hardik Pandya to Ben Stokes, no run, Back of a length around middle and leg, Ben StokesÂ hangs back and pushes it down to mid on.
20:07 PM
Strategic break! It has been an eventful start to the opening game of the Indian T20 League, 2023. After being put in to bat first, Chennai are off to a good start despite the loss of two wickets. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ has been positive in his approach and he will now look to set a solid base with the newly arrived Ben Stokes. On the other hand, Gujarat did strike early but have been unable to keep the pressure on the opposition batters. They will be relieved to see the back of Moeen AliÂ and will now look to squeeze in a couple of quiet overs. Hardik PandyaÂ now brings himself back into the attack.Â
20:06 PM
5.6 Rashid Khan to Ben Stokes, 1 run, Full and on middle, Ben StokesÂ punches it to the left of mid off and gets off the mark right away with a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are 51/2!
20:05 PM
Ben StokesÂ walks out to the middle.Â
20:04 PM
5.5 Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Sharp take from Wriddhiman SahaÂ behind the sticks and Rashid KhanÂ does eventually get his man. Rashid just shortens the length a bit and floats it around off. This is the googly and Moeen AliÂ looks to take it on. Ali dances down the track but is beaten in the flight and gets a feather of an outside edge as he tries to play at it. Saha manages to hold on and Chennai lose their second wicket.
20:04 PM
5.4 Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Thumped! Full and on the stumps, Moeen AliÂ advances and hammers it right back past the bowler for a boundary. The 50 is now up for Chennai.
20:02 PM
5.3 Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run, Close again! This is pushed through around leg stump and this one goes straight on as well. Moeen AliÂ goes down to sweep but misses yet again and is rapped on the pads.Â Another appeal from Rashid KhanÂ for LBW and this time the finger goes up. Moeen AliÂ has reviewed it though. There is nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching outside leg stump. The on-field decision is reversed and Ali stays on.
20:01 PM
5.2 Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run, This is full and around leg stump, Moeen AliÂ skips down the track and forces it to mid off.
20:01 PM
5.1 Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, no run, Close! Rashid KhanÂ starts off with a quicker one around leg stump and this one just skids on. Moeen AliÂ goes down on one knee to sweep but misses and there's a stifled appeal for LBW but it is turned down. The replays show that there was a bit of glove involved.
20:00 PM
Rashid KhanÂ comes in to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
19:59 PM
4.6 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Sees the batter back away and follows him with a length delivery, Moeen AliÂ clips it to deep square leg for a single. An expensive over by Mohammad Shami, 17 runs came off it.Â
19:59 PM
4.5 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Shortens his length and bowls it on middle, Moeen AliÂ picks the length early and pulls it between mid-wicket and mid on for yet another boundary.Â
19:58 PM
4.4 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, SIX, SIX! Crunched! Goes full this time and on off, Moeen AliÂ gets it in his slot and does not miss out. Thumps it over mid off and it goes all the way for a maximum.Â
19:57 PM
4.4 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, no ball, no run, NO BALL! Mohammad ShamiÂ loses his radar and ends up bowling a high full toss on off, Moeen AliÂ tries to ramp it over the keeper but does not connect. Mohammad ShamiÂ apologizes immediately and a Free Hit will follow now.Â
19:56 PM
4.3 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Glorious by Moeen Ali! Shami bowls it on a good length and around off, Moeen AliÂ punches this one off the front foot. Gets it wide of mid off and the fast outfieldÂ does the rest.Â
19:55 PM
4.2 Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, On a good length and on off, a hint of inward movement, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pushes it firmly to mid on and completes another quick single.Â
19:55 PM
4.1 Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Length delivery and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets on the front foot and pushes it to cover for a dot.
19:54 PM
3.6 Joshua Little to Moeen Ali, no run, Goes short this time and on off, Moeen AliÂ goes on the back foot and taps it to cover. 15 off Little's first over, not the start he would have wanted to his Indian T20 League career.
19:53 PM
3.5 Joshua Little to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Moeen AliÂ is underway!Â Length delivery again and outside off, Moeen AliÂ throws his hands at the ball and thrashes it through covers for his first boundary.Â
19:52 PM
3.4 Joshua Little to Moeen Ali, no run, Back of a length and at the batter, Moeen AliÂ stays on the back foot and blocks this one solidly.
19:51 PM
3.3 Joshua Little to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, On a length and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ punches it along the ground to mid off. Hardik PandyaÂ stationed there lets the ball slip through his graspÂ which allows the batters to cross for a single.Â
19:50 PM
3.2 Joshua Little to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! Sprays this one a length and wide outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets the width he needs and frees his arms. Slaps this one through point for a boundary.Â
19:50 PM
3.1 Joshua Little to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes huge! Joshua LittleÂ starts his spell with a short delivery on leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ swivels in his crease and latches onto the hook shot. Deposits it into the stands towards the fine leg region for a maximum, the first one of this edition as well.
19:49 PM
Joshua LittleÂ comes into the attack now.
19:48 PM
2.6 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, no run, Short and tailing in on off by Mohammad Shami, Moeen AliÂ tries to ride on the bounce and punch this one but gets an inside edge. The ball goes on the bounce to short fine leg. A successfulÂ over by Mohammad ShamiÂ comes to an end.Â
19:47 PM
2.5 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, no run, Another one on a good-length on middle, Moeen AliÂ gets behind the line and defends it down the wicket.Â
19:47 PM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, no run, Short and going away outside off, Moeen AliÂ slashes hard at the delivery but connects with thin air.
19:46 PM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, no run, Shortens his length and angles it on middle and leg, Moeen AliÂ hangs back and keeps it out towards mid-wicket.
19:45 PM
Moeen AliÂ walks in at number 3.
19:44 PM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, out, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Mohammad ShamiÂ strikes for Gujarat and removes Devon Conway! Serves this one on a length and at the stumps, the ball jabs back in sharply and beats Devon ConwayÂ as he went for the drive. The ball sneaks between the bat and pad and goes on to crash onto the stumps. Mohammad ShamiÂ is delighted as he picks up his 100th wicket in the competitionÂ and so are the Gujarat fans.Â
19:43 PM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Shami bowls it on a good length and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drives away from the body and gets a thickish outside edge. The ball travels along the ground to third man for a single.Â
19:42 PM
1.6 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Slower this time and on a length, outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes for the drive but plays it a bit early. Miscues it to mid-wicket and sets off for a single. Shubman GillÂ gets to the ball quickly but does not manage to collect it cleanly which allows the batters to complete the run.Â
19:42 PM
1.5 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, 1 run, Good-length delivery on off, Devon ConwayÂ stays back and dabsÂ this one in front of slip. Calls Ruturaj GaikwadÂ for a single and completes the run with ease.Â
19:41 PM
1.4 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Touch fuller and around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ plants his foot forward and clips it to mid on for a quick single.
19:40 PM
1.3 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! PureÂ timing by Ruturaj Gaikwad! Back of a length and on off by Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets on the front foot and taps this one through extra cover for yet another boundary.Â
19:40 PM
1.2 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Bowls it on a length and shaping in on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ presses forward and defends it back to the bowler.
19:39 PM
1.1 Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ welcomes Hardik PandyaÂ with a boundary! Hardik starts on a short length and on middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets on his toes and whips it through mid-wicket. Yash DayalÂ performs the chase but the ball beats him to the fence.Â
19:39 PM
Hardik PandyaÂ to share the new ball with Mohammad Shami.
19:39 PM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, no run, Beauty! Shami lands this one on a good length and outside off, shaping away, Devon ConwayÂ pokes at the delivery and luckily for him, he does not edge this one.
19:39 PM
0.5 Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, no run, Back of a length again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ watchfully gets behind the line and blocks it down the wicket.
19:39 PM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Back of a length and seaming in on middle and leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pushes this one gently towards mid on and completes a quick single.
19:39 PM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, On a good length in the channel outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ stays back and defends it to cover.
19:39 PM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, leg byes, 1 run, A stifled appeal for LBW but turned down! Bowls it on a length and tailing in on middle, Devon ConwayÂ shuffles across to whip this one but misses. The ball catches him on the back leg and rolls to the right of Wriddhiman SahaÂ behind the wicket for a single. Hardik PandyaÂ isn't convinced enough and Gujarat opt not to review.Â
19:35 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, no run, Shami starts with a good-length delivery, angling in on middleÂ from 'round the wicket, Devon ConwayÂ turns this one along the ground to mid-wicket for a dot.
19:31 PM
Done with the pre-game formalities and it is finally time to get the action underway! The umpires make their way out to the middle as the players from Gujarat take their positions on the field. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon ConwayÂ will open the innings for Chennai. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:29 PM
We are minutes away from the start of the game. But first, the players from both teams will line up for the Indian national anthem.
19:28 PM
Impact players nominated by Chennai -Â Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, and Nishant Sindhu.
19:26 PM
Impact players nominated by Gujarat - Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar,Â and Srikar Bharat.
19:23 PM
ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(C)(WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
19:22 PM
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.Â
19:18 PM
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat says that they will bowl first. Adds that it's always good to play here and the crowd makes it more exciting. Mentions that everyone in the country has got motivation from MS Dhoni and is looking forward to starting the preparation against him. Adds that the boys have worked hard and they are looking to get going and mentions that he has left the preparations to the coach. Ends by saying that he doesn't have an idea about the combination but will find out shortly.
19:18 PM
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says they were looking to bowl first as well.
19:18 PM
Hardik Pandya says that they will bowl first. Adds that it's always good to play here and the crowd makes it more exciting. Mentions that everyone in the country has got motivation from MS Dhoni and is looking forward to starting the preparation against him. Adds that the boys have worked hard and they are looking to get going and mentions that he has left the preparations to the coach. Ends by saying that he doesn't have an idea about the combination but will find out shortly.
