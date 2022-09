LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Score, Napgur: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection At 8:00 PM IST

Live India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates From Nagpur: The umpires walked out for an inspection at 7:00 PM IST in Nagpur for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I but the playing conditions don’t permit play at the moment. There will be another inspection at 8:00 PM IST.

Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a big loss against Australia in Mohali as they failed to defend 208. Kl Rahul and Hardik Pandya scored half-centuries while Suryakumar Yadav also played a good hand to help India post 208-6. However, skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli failed to score.

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again had a poor outing as he went for a plenty while Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav were hammered as well. The only positive with the ball was Axar Patel who took three wickets. India might bring back Jasprit Bumrah or Arshdeep Singh back in the game.

Australia will be mighty pleased with their performance in Mohali. Chris Green and Matthew Wade played blazing innings as Australia pulled off a historic chase. However, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell failed to perform. The pace duo of Pat Cummins and Jos Hazlewood also looked off colour.

India vs Australia Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams