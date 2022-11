LIVE IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Auckland Score: Gill, Dhawan Out As NZ Script Comeback

Live India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Score And Latest Match Updates: India have lost Shubman Gill, who was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson and Shikhar Dhawan, who succumbed to Tim Southee, as New Zealand have bounced back in the match. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are at the crease.

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have scored fifties and have put India on course of a massive total. Lockie Ferguson removed Gill but with players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson to come, India will be delighted with the position.

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan are batting beautifully in Auckland. They have added 78 runs in 18 overs so far and have put India in a great position. New Zealand need a couple of wickets now to pull India back a bit.

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan took their time early on but they have started to break free now, with Gill hitting two sixes of Matt Henry and Dhawan also showing intent. Tim Southee and Matt Henry bowled well initially but with Dhawan and Gill in run-scoring mode, the bowlers will have to tweak their strategy.

India will be happy with the start Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have provided to the team. Even though they have not scored a lot off runs, they have denied New Zealand early wicket. Tim Southee and Matt Henry have been economical but are still searching for their first wicket.

Kane Williamson won the toss and have opted to bowl first. For the Shikhar Dhawan-led team India, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are making their ODI debuts today.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

After winning the T20I series 1-0, team India will be looking to continue the winning run in Auckland, where they will face New Zealand in the 1st ODI. Shikhar Dhawan will return to the team as Indian captain. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik, all are likely to find a place in the ODI team.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson, who missed the final T20I, will return to lead the team in the 1st ODI. Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Tim Southee are other players to watch out for from New Zealand in the 1st ODI.