Highlights IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Match Called Off Due To Rain, New Zealand Win Series 1-0
New Zealand have won the first ODI. The second and third games were called off due to rain meaning the host take the series 1-0.
14:39 PM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: It's official. The final ODI in Christchurch has been called off due to rain. New Zealand win the series 1-0 on their virtue of their win in the first game.
14:33 PM
14:13 PM
October 8, 2022
13:35 PM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: The rain has gotten slow. The groundstaff working hard on clearing the water and try to keep it dry as much as possible. We might see play soon.
13:19 PM
12:53 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Bad news for the fans out there. There was a drizzle but it seems the rain has gotten heavier now. The players head back to the dressing room.
12:51 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 100 up for New Zealand in the 18th over. Devon Conway is going strong on 38 while captain Kane Williamson is yet to open his account. NZ 104/1 (18)
12:43 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: OUT!
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: OUT! Finn Allen departs, thanks to a diving effort from Suryakumar Yadav. Umran Malik gives India breakthrough. NZ 97/1 (16.3)
12:37 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: SIX and its fifty for Finn Allen! What a way to bring up his half century. NZ 93/0 (16)
12:35 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: India need to put in some tight overs to create pressure on New Zealand. Umran Malik gave away just two runs in the last over. NZ 84/0 (15)
12:34 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: New Zealand have hit 12 fours so far in the innings wit Devon Conway and Finn Allen going strong. India need to strike as early as possible because this pair is looking dangerous as the match progresses. NZ 75/0 (12)
12:13 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: New Zealand holds the advantage as of now as Indian bowlers are unable to get a breakthrough. Well, this was a good over for the Hosts as the side smashed 16 runs.
NZ 59/0 (10)
11:47 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: India eye early wickets inside the powerplay as that could dent the hosts. After five overs, India is still in the hunt for the opening wicket. LIVE | NZ: 14/0 in 5 overs vs Ind
11:27 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: This was a good over for India as New Zealand batters are playing it slowly. They know that the target is low and it's easy to chase. Chahar just gave two runs.
NZ 2/0 (1)
11:24 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: The second innings just started Deepak Chahar comes to bowl the first over for India.
11:16 AM
October 8, 2022
11:05 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: The onus will be on Deepak Chahar and co. to get some early inroads for India while New Zealand would want to keep wickets in hand at the start and take the chase forward once it gets easier to bat. Will India level the series or will it be New Zealand to clinch the series 2-0? Chase coming up in a bit…
11:04 AM
October 8, 2022
11:03 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: New Zealand bowled well at the start but were unable to take full advantage of the conditions on offer, managing to pick just one wicket in the first ten overs. However, they clawed their way back into the game in the middle overs as they kept picking wickets at regular intervals which did not allow India to get away with any partnerships. Daryll Mitchell and Adam Milne were the stars with the ball for New Zealand taking 3 wickets each while Tim Southee chipped in with 2 wickets. To back their bowling, New Zealand were clinical in the field too.
10:57 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: So, India fail to bat the entire quota of 50 overs as they are bowled out for 219. New Zealand will certainly be the happier side at the halfway mark. Sent into bat first, India got off to a cautious start in their batting effort. They did a great job of seeing off the new ball in testing conditions. At 85-2, India were going along nicely with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle. However, once the latter was dismissed, India lost their way and were reduced to 149-6. India had a couple of partnerships but nothing substantial as batters failed to make it count despite getting starts. With contributions from Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar, India have something to bowl at.
10:50 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Indian batters are seen struggling and this is bad news for visitors. New Zealand bowlers were seen on fire. This was the good over for New Zealand as Mitchell just gave one run.
IND 213/9 (47)
10:47 AM
Arshdeep Departs!!. Umran Malik now comes to bat with Washington Sundar.
10:44 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Now Arshdeep needs to stay with Sundar without losing his wicket to make a competitive total against the hosts. Well, this was a good over by Southee as the bowler, But Arshdeep ends the over with a MAXIMUM.
IND 212/8 (46)
10:40 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Chahal Departs!! Arshdeep Singh comes to bat. Washington Sundar is still on the ground and making runs for visitors. India crosses 200 runs tally.
IND 206/8 (45)
10:35 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Chahal will continue to play after his shoulder injury.
10:34 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Yuzvendra Chahal is also working hard for a strong total along with Washington Sundar. Well, this was a good over for India. Physio is on the ground as Chahal got a shoulder injury. IND 195/7 (43.5)
10:12 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Well this was a good over for New Zealand as Indian batters were seen struggling throughout the over. One run from the over. IND 172/7 (39)
10:09 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Henery comes to bowl the 39th over as hosts are looking for the all-out.
10:07 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: All the eyes are on Sundar as on the other hand tail-enders are coming to play the game. This was the good over for New Zealand as Ferguson just gave one run.
IND 171/7 (38)
10:04 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Good over for New Zealand as the bowler picked up another wicket. Indian batters are struggling to get into the good rhythm.
IND 170/7 (37)
10:03 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Hosts are currently holding the advantage. Mitchell is on fire as the bowler already picked up two wickets. IND 170/7 (36.5)
10:00 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: WICKET!!!!! Deepak Chahar Departs.
9:58 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Seems like both the batters are in great touch and working for a big total. This was a good over for visitors as the side smashed eight runs. IND 164/6 (36)
9:54 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Deepak Chahar is looking in great touch as the batter smashed a MAXIMUM just after coming to bat. This was a good over for India as the visitors managed to score seven runs.
IND 156/6 (35)
9:50 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: DEEPAK HOODA Departs!!!!!!. Another jolt for visitors. India is in trouble.
9:32 AM
LIVE | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Score: Both the batters need to look into the game and have to make some runs with the partnership to stay in the game. This was a good over for India as the side managed to smash seven runs.
IND 142/5 (31)
9:20 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: This was a good over for New Zealand as Ferguson just gave five runs. IND 131/5 (28)
9:16 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Washington Sunder and Deepak Hooda both are now new. The New Zealand side also looks to scalp their wicket as soon as possible. IND 126/5 (27)
9:13 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: This was the good over for New Zealand as Lockie Ferguson just gave five runs that too on a wide and picked-up set Shreyas Iyer.IND 121/5 (26)
9:09 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Shreyas Iyer Departs on 49 what bad luck for the batter. India needs to look into the game and work for a partnership.
9:06 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: This was a good over for New Zealand as Adam Milne picked up India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav. India needs to look for a partnership to make a comeback. Shreyas Iyer is in good touch as the batter is still playing. IND 116/4 (25)
9:03 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Suryakumar Yadav Departs!!. India is in trouble the side needs to look into the game and work for a partnership.
8:59 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch:
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Well this was a good over for India as Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer managed to score nine runs. IND 110/3 (24)
8:57 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Lockie Ferguson comes to bowl the 24th over.
8:55 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Suryakumar Yadav is taking time on the ground as the batter is looking for a partnership. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer has now started hitting the ball for more runs. This was the good over for New Zealand as Mitchell just gave four runs. IND 101/3 (23)
8:50 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Suryakumar Yadav is taking time on the ground.
8:46 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Suryakumar Yadav joins Shreyas Iyer.
8:44 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: WICKET!!!!!!!!! Rishabh Pant Departs. India need to look into the game and work for a long partnership.
8:27 AM
IND 65/2 (16)
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Chance for Rishabh Pant to get a big innings. The left-hander hasn't got to a big score in a while and today he has the platform to prove his mettle. IND 65/2 (16)
8:10 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan plays onto his own stumps as India lose their second. IND 55/2 (13)
7:57 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: A maiden over to end the first powerplay. India are 43/1 in 10 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer currently at the crease.
7:52 AM
IND 39/1 (8.4)
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: India have lost their first wicket in the form of Shubman Gill, who is out for 13. Gill tries to flick on the on side but gets an edge only to be caught by Mitchell Santner at square leg off Adam Milne. IND 39/1 (8.4)
7:47 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have given India a steady start. While Dhawan is playing the aggressor, Gill is happy to be the anchor at the other end. IND 31/0 (8)
7:25 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan doesn't want the bowlers to settle down as he bangs Tim Southee for a big six -- first of the match. IND 15/0 (3)
7:16 AM
IND 1/0 (1)
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Just a single run off Shikhar Dhawan's bat in the first over. IND 1/0 (1)
7:14 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: National Anthems done and we are set to begin action. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are at the crease. Tim Southee will open the attack for NZ.
7:04 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Kane Williamson:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Kane Williamson: We're gonna have a bowl first. Obviously the overhead conditions and green tinge, so. All our grounds are a bit different. It was a good team performance (in the first ODI), put under pressure and we responded well. The surface here generally has a lot of bounce. One change - Adam Milne comes in for Michael Bracewell.
7:03 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan: You always go with the mindset of winning. We are relaxed in the dressing room and are switching on whenever needed. We're just sticking to the processes. More grass on this surface, would have liked to bowl as well but we need to bat well. Last game I thought it would seam a lot, but it played well. Shubman has batted well, even Surya. It's about being positive and creating momentum. Same team.
6:55 AM
October 8, 2022
6:54 AM
October 8, 2022
6:51 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: India Playing XI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
6:51 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: New Zealand Playing XI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
6:50 AM
New Zealand have won the toss and they have sent India to bat first.
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: New Zealand have won the toss and they have sent India to bat first.
6:32 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Not a good news to start with as its drizzling in Christchurch. The Kiwis are seen warming up while the Indian players chose to remain indoors. We are more likely to have a delayed toss.
6:29 AM
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI:
Live India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to the final ODI between India and New Zealand from Christchurch.
