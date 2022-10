Highlight India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Lucknow: SA Beat India By 9 Runs Despite Of Samson's Valiant 86 N

Highlight IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Match Updates:

South Africa defeated Team India in a really thrilling contest by 9 runs and gained 1-0 lead in the three match series. Sanju Samson’s valiant knock brought the Men in Blue on victory’s doorstep but it was not enough today. He played an unbeaten knock of 86 runs of 63 balls and took the match to the very last over.

Shikhar Dhawan-led India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa. India were facing South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan gave Proteas a steady start but it came to an end by the hand of Shardul Thakur. Shardul then dismissed the Proteas skipper but it was Kuldeep Yadav who threw South Africa on backfoot as he dismissed Markram on duck. The remaining Proteas hopes were in Quinton de Kock but his knock came to an end on 48 on Ravi Bishnoi’s delivery.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen helped South Africa recover from a collapse and put 249 run on the scoreboard at the end of their 40 overs. Earlier, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram failed to make an impact and were dismissed cheaply. Quinton de Kock was the only batter who looked good in the early part of the innings and scored 48. Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav were the best bowlers from the Indian side.

Team India started rough and lost both their openers inside the first six overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan had lots of responsibility on their young shoulders. They gave team a steady start but got out in two consecutive overs. Shreyas Iyer completed his half century and was building the Indian innings alongside Sanju Samson but his knock came to an end in Lungi Ngidi’s over.

Sanju built a match changing partnership with Shardul Thakur but Lungi Ngidi’s 38th and Rabada’s 39th over took the game away from India. India needed 30 in the last over and Sanju almost made it possible. However, India fell short by 9 runs in the end.